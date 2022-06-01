RM from BTS stops by Boston’s MFA ahead of White House visit

“2 Boston 4 Guston,” RM’s caption read, with several photos of Guston’s works, plus one of the city’s skyline, and a selfie of the 27-year-old lounging in the grass outside.

Rapper, songwriter, and producer RM, whose formal name is Kim Nam-joon, was at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts over the weekend, according to an Instagram post where the artist shared photos from the museum’s “Philip Guston Now” exhibition.

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS was at the White House with President Biden on Tuesday to raise awareness of the prevalence of anti-Asian discrimination. But before that, one member of the Grammy-nominated boy band was in Boston, interacting with a controversial art exhibit.

“Philip Guston Now” opened at the MFA on May 1 and will be on view until Sept. 11. The show is considered controversial because many of the artist’s works depict cartoonish images of members of the Ku Klux Klan. The works were set to be exhibited in 2020, but after the murder of George Floyd, the MFA and three other museums set to host the touring exhibition announced they would delay its opening by four years so that “the powerful message of social and racial justice that is at the center of Philip Guston’s work can be more clearly interpreted.”

The outcry from critics and a petition signed by thousands of artists, curators, scholars, and activists declaring the show was exactly what the moment demanded led the museums to shorten the postponement. Boston’s MFA is the first of the four to host the show over the next two years.

Among other works, RM posted photos of Guston’s “The Studio” (1969), and “Couple in Bed” (1977). He also posted a photo of himself posing next to the exhibition’s pastel pink entryway.

The MFA thanked RM for stopping by on Twitter.

“Count us among members of the #BTSARMY,” the museum tweeted. “Thanks to [BTS’s] RM for stopping by to see ‘Philip Guston Now’ and sharing some of his favorite works. We hope you enjoyed your time in Boston!”

At the White House on Tuesday, RM, who’s considered the group’s de facto leader, stepped up to the briefing room lectern:

“It is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion, and diversity,” RM said. “I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences ... Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.”

The Grammy-nominated band then met President Biden in the Oval Office. May is designated as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and was the latest example of President Biden leveraging celebrity influence to bring attention to key issues.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.