My ex cheated on me. Then sent me an e-mail about their great new life.

Q. After five-plus years of no contact after a devastating divorce (no children) due to infidelity, a longtime ex I had moved on and away from suddenly appeared in my inbox.

The note told of their new life and marriage, and included a picture of their baby, wishing me well — and of how they still think of me/us.

I wonder why they would do this, especially now, and it has left me a bit distracted. Are they expecting a full life update from me? Would you reply telling them not to write, or simply ignore and delete, hoping they get the message?

– Message Received

A. You can ignore, delete, or file it away in a “to be evaluated many years from now” folder.

If you get a second note, or even a third, you can block the address or ask this person to stop. It does sounds like it might have been a one-off experiment — some kind of test to see what response they might get. Without your attention, they might move along.

As for the motivation behind the e-mail, who knows? Maybe they want validation or forgiveness. Maybe they wrote it and hit send without even thinking about how the message might be received. At worst, they’re trying to develop some kind of romantic connection, even though they’re with someone else.

My guess is that it’s all of the above. It probably felt exciting to write the note and hit send. It sounds like this person wants attention in any form. And, yeah, maybe they miss you. But that sentiment doesn’t mean you have to engage.

I’m sorry if it rattled you or set you back. If you’re seeking permission to put it out of your mind, you have it.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

The combination of topics sounds to me like they want to be platonic friends. Not an unreasonable thing to suggest, but you’re not in a space to want that currently, so ignore. IABERVON

This is a shameless baby gift grab. Send them a pack of onesies and be done with it. DOGSKI

If you don’t want anything to do with this person, do not engage at all. Delete and block and you never have to hear from them again. If they somehow get through to you again, ask them firmly but respectfully to stop. If they then contact you again, get legal authorities involved. BMD1026

The two of you were a chapter in each other’s lives and they are simply curious about how the book ends. I was recently contacted by a long-ago ex and the information exchange was innocent, entertaining, and quite gratifying for both of us. SEENITTOO

I have received messages like this and have struggled to understand the motivation behind it, too. Most recently, an ex e-mailed me just to tell me that his dog died... after two years of no contact. Instead of twisting yourself in knots trying to figure out the motivation and/or if you should respond (in my opinion, you shouldn’t at this point; you’re still too affected), delete it and *attempt* to wish them well in your mind. . . . Focus on living your best life here and now. In my case, I saw my ex’s contact as attention seeking, so I never responded. It’s been another two years and I’ve never heard from him again. PENSEUSE

