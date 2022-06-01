What you can do when a loved one is overcome by grief. And what you can’t.

My niece and her husband lost their first child at 38 weeks. She has been in grief therapy but now only has other grieving moms as friends, lashing out at others who try to console her. She began sending me “sleeping baby” pictures (not very pretty) and I asked her not to, as they brought back the hurt and it tortures me to hear her in such pain, and she sent me rage e-mails. My fortysomething friends say grieving is now a marketed business, complete with a magazine. Have we lost private things? What are the new rules about pictures of the deceased?

Anonymous / Boston

I’m sorry for your niece and all of you caught in the web of her mourning. What she is going through sounds like “complicated grief,” the clinical term for grief that is prolonged, debilitating, and does not soften with the passage of time.

It’s a phenomenon people should be aware of, especially now, so thank you for giving me this opportunity. With 1 million dead of COVID in the United States alone, we should all be more grief-literate.

For starters, don’t expect the Kübler-Ross five stages — there’s no evidence for that theory and it makes you expect a kind of neat progression that won’t happen. Grieving people are distracted and ramble a lot and are often very clumsy. Don’t try to offer words of wisdom to the bereaved, because you can’t, and attempts to do so are often more hurtful than not. Just listen and say “That’s awful/wonderful” or “It sounds like you were close” or repeat the last few words they said. You can also — and now we’re getting to you! — set boundaries with grieving people as necessary. One of the kindest and most effective ways of doing this is to proactively offer what you know you can provide. Not “Let me know if there’s anything I can do,” but “I am good at paperwork and making calls, I can help with that” or some such.

You were within your rights to ask not to see the pictures, but what you don’t get to do is dump in, which is what you did when you made the request about your pain at her tragedy. When a Bad Thing happens, we offer comfort to the people closer to it, and save our complaints for those further away.

Your generational analysis is simply weird. Millennials can’t do anything right, can they? Either they’re killing industries or commercializing everything. Jessica Mitford’s The American Way of Death was published in 1963; the marketing of grief is nothing new. Implying that someone else’s grief is tacky is a very bad look. People sometimes make bad choices in the wake of tragedy, and we still hold them accountable. That’s one thing. We do not ever, ever, condescend to the grieving.

Your niece isn’t choosing or performing this pain — I can guarantee you that. I don’t know what she’s suffering from, but she’s suffering.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.