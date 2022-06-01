Amherst College picks Emory dean as its next president

Amherst, a highly selective private school, announced its new leader Wednesday in an email to the college community. Board of Trustees Chairman Andrew J. Nussbaum highlighted Elliot’s “passion for the liberal arts ─ and for Amherst College, specifically; his talent as both a listener and collaborator; his willingness to be a strategic actor; and his genuine personal decency and humility.’'

Elliot, an alumnus of Amherst, will succeed Carolyn “Biddy” Martin, who has served as president since 2011 and announced last September she would step down at the end of this academic year. Elliot begins Aug. 1.

Amherst College has named Michael A. Elliot, a dean at Emory University, as its next president.

Elliot received a bachelor’s degree from Amherst in 1992 with a dual major in English and Russian. He received a doctorate in English and comparative literature from Columbia University in 1998.

Elliot began working at Emory, a private college in Atlanta, as an assistant professor in the English department in 2004 and served in several key administrative positions before becoming dean of the College of Arts and Sciences in 2017.

At Emory, he led efforts to establish the field of race and inequality as “a signature research and teaching strength” at the college, Amherst said in a statement. He also spearheaded the development of a new doctoral program in African American studies and supported faculty hiring in Latinx studies and Native and Indigenous studies.

Elliot is the author of the book “Custerology” which describes George Armstrong Custer and the American Indian War as enduring symbols of America’s violent past that are crucial to understanding its multicultural present.

Elliot met his wife, Jennifer W. Mathews, at Amherst, and they have two children.

Amherst has an enrollment of 1,970 students, who hail from 48 states and 66 countries. Martin leaves the school with an endowment of nearly $3.8 billionas of last June, college officials said.

In October, Amherst became one of the first highly selective colleges to end alumni preference in admissions. The longstanding policy has been criticized for primarily benefiting white, wealthy students and undercutting efforts to create a more racially diverse student body.





