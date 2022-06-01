Care New England could strike another merger deal this summer, outgoing CEO says

Other hospital systems in Rhode Island include Prime Healthcare , which owns Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket; South County Health , the only independently owned hospital in the state; Yale New Haven Health , which owns Westerly Hospital; and Prospect Medical Holdings , which owns the two CharterCARE hospitals — Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center — both of which are up for sale. The merger between Care New England and Lifespan Corp., the state’s largest health care system, was blocked by state and federal regulators earlier this year.

In an interview with the Globe on Wednesday, Dr. James E. Fanale, the longtime CEO of Care New England who is set to retire before 2023, said that there are “less than five” suitors that could acquire the hospital system. They are a mix of in-state and out-of-state companies, he said, but he declined to name any because of a signed non-disclosure agreement.

PROVIDENCE — The outgoing CEO and president of Care New England said the hospital system has a few potential suitors — mostly not-for-profit entities — that they could strike a deal with before the end of July.

When asked if Care New England had worked with any of these potential suitors in the past, Fanale said, “We know something about some of them, and we don’t know something about the others. But it’s important to know that the board takes this very seriously.”

Fanale said CNE’s board hired two consulting firms, financial consultant Solic Capital Partners from Florida, and legal firm McDermott, Will and Emery in Chicago, both of which they’ve worked with before, to evaluate each of the suitors.

The only public offer that CNE has received is from StoneBridge Healthcare, a nonprofit based in Pennsylvania, which submitted its second bid for CNE in February 2022 for $550 million. StoneBridge, which was founded in 2020, is led by Josh Nemzoff, who has more than 40 years of experience as a healthcare industry consultant. Nemzoff made his first attempt to buy Care New England in December 2020 for $250 million.

It’s unclear if the board is considering StoneBridge’s offer.

The exterior of Kent Hospital in Warwick, Rhode Island. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Fanale has previously said he thinks a merger or acquisition of some type is necessary for Care New England’s financial future. The system is the second largest in Rhode Island and owns Women & Infants, Kent, and Butler Hospitals, yet has long starved for capital. Fanale said Care New England won’t go bankrupt, but it posted an operating loss of about $35 million during the six months prior to March 31.

“That last wave of COVID in January really killed us,” he said, pointing to high labor costs and “extraordinary” supply chain issues. “Without it, we would be in decent shape.”

“Plus, Kent shut down surgeries for six weeks just so we could care for patients. That’s millions [of dollars lost],” he said.

It’s another reason why Care New England, along with all of the hospitals in Rhode Island, are asking for a chunk of the state’s $1 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars through the Hospital Association of Rhode Island to help stabilize the system’s balance sheet and workforce.

Care New England is also requested about $108.3 million in ARPA funds on its own. The system has more than 800 jobs that need to be filled.

In denying CNE’s merger with Lifespan, which would have also included a partnership with Brown University, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and regulators with the Federal Trade Commission — said the deal would hurt consumers by causing layoffs, raising the costs of care, and not actually improving access like the systems said it would. The joint opposition meant the deal was all but dead, and the systems tore up their definitive agreement to merge.

In the weeks following the merger’s denial, both Fanale and Dr. Timothy Babineau, the now-former CEO and president of Lifespan, announced they would step down. Babineau’s last day was Tuesday, but he will remain a consultant on Lifespan’s board through the next few months.

Fanale said he’ll be scaling back throughout the rest of this year. Even as CEO, Fanale has seen patients weekly, but told the Globe he’s stepping away from his own patients, too.

“Every year, the board asks me, ‘How long will you stick around?’” said Fanale. In December and January, he said he told the Board that if the merger does not go through, then he was going to try to help stabilize Care New England, but he’d be looking to step away.

Fanale announced in May that he would be officially stepping down, but will remain CEO to help the system’s next president and board until about 2023. The merger’s denial, he said, did not have anything to do with him stepping down. “It was the plan all along,” he said.

Fanale, who is one of eight siblings, watched his father, a dentist, work until he was nearly 90. “It’s where I learned my own work ethic,” he said.

Fanale, who is now in his late 60s, is the father of four children, and will celebrate his 21st wedding anniversary this year.

“I’ve been working my butt off for many years. I finally stopped answering the phone during dinner time, but I’ve got to do the right thing. I feel guilty for my CNE family, but I need to pay attention to my own family. That’s really the truth,” said Fanale, who said he’s historically only taken a week or two off each year. “There’s still a lot of things I want to do with them. I didn’t want to jeopardize that. And the last four or five years haven’t been easy.”

“Cutting back on seeing patients pains me more than stepping away from being CEO of CNE. I always loved to [see patients]. They call me on my cell phone,” said Fanale, who has long practiced geriatric medicine. “But I need to modify my life so that I can do what I want to do in it. It was a really tough decision, but I owe this to my family.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.