Conn. police seek witnesses to deadly wrong-way crash in Haddam

Police said Wednesday they’re hoping to find witnesses to a wrong-way crash that killed two people in south-central Connecticut.

Patricia Tucker of New Haven was driving east in the westbound lane of the Route 82 connector in Haddam when her SUV hit a van head-on around Tuesday, a state police report says. Haddam is near Middletown.

Tucker, 82, and her passenger, 83-year-old Berthina Mcnair of East Haven, were killed. The van driver and his passenger were taken to hospitals, the passenger with serious injuries. Both are 22 and from Hamden.