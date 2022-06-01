Cow seen roaming around in Wareham on Tuesday

In what officials say is a “total disregard for the Mooooooovvvveeee Over Law,” a cow was on the loose in Wareham on Tuesday.
The cow, named Rosie, was seen in several places in Wareham and was even making her way through the woods, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post. As of 4 p.m., her owners were on scene trying to track her down, officials said.
She was most recently seen around Maple Springs Road in the Maple Springs Wildlife Management Area but was going through the woods toward Charge Pond, officials said.
“Rosie is very stressed and is not stopping so we ask that people not come out to assist unless the owners need help,” officials wrote. “They are staging at the Maple Springs Wildlife Management area.”
Earlier Tuesday at 10:46 a.m., she was in the area of Rickey Lane in East Wareham “and the power lines that run parallel to the residential area,” officials said.
She was seen heading toward at Maple Springs Wildlife Management Area on Maple Springs Road at 12:05 p.m., officials said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Rosie was apprehended by Wednesday morning. The Wareham Department of Natural Resources’s Animal Control Department was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
If you see Rosie, officials said, call Wareham Police Communications at (508) 295-1212.
