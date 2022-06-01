Cow seen roaming around in Wareham on Tuesday

In what officials say is a “total disregard for the Mooooooovvvveeee Over Law,” a cow was on the loose in Wareham on Tuesday.

The cow, named Rosie, was seen in several places in Wareham and was even making her way through the woods, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post. As of 4 p.m., her owners were on scene trying to track her down, officials said.

She was most recently seen around Maple Springs Road in the Maple Springs Wildlife Management Area but was going through the woods toward Charge Pond, officials said.