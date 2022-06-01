Ex-Malden firefighter, accused of distributing drugs in department, to plead guilty, officials say

A former Malden firefighter accused of distributing Oxycodone and other drugs to other members of the fire department over the course of at least four years will plead guilty as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, according to court documents.

Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the documents. He is scheduled to enter his plea in federal court on June 23, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Eisnor had been distributing drugs including Oxycodone, Adderall, and Klonopin to other Malden firefighters in exchange for cash or other drugs since at least 2017, with some of the transactions taking place inside the fire department building Eisnor was assigned to, the documents show.