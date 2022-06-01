Georgetown police find no racial slurs at Roxbury Prep game; independent report pending

The Georgetown police material provides the most detailed look to date at the hotly disputed events that prompted Roxbury Prep’s coaches, citing alleged racism, to pull their players off the field in a chaotic game marred by violence. But the investigative documents lack Roxbury Prep’s perspective because Georgetown police did not interview the school’s coaches before the police effectively suspended their investigation when the schools agreed to launch the joint inquiry within two weeks of the incident.

The controversial case, which commanded national attention after Roxbury Prep coaches alleged they were targeted repeatedly by Georgetown players, staff, and spectators with racial slurs, also remains under investigation by a former federal prosecutor jointly commissioned by the schools.

Georgetown police found no evidence the Roxbury Prep football team was taunted with racial epithets during a game at Georgetown High School in September, according to more than 60 pages of investigative documents released to the Globe under a public records request.

In all, Georgetown police interviewed more than 30 witnesses, the vast majority with Georgetown ties, and none reported hearing anyone associated with Georgetown utter a racial slur, the documents indicate. No one from the Roxbury Prep side was interviewed.

The jointly commissioned investigation, led by Giselle Joffre, a former assistant US attorney, is expected to provide a more comprehensive and balanced account because Joffre’s team received access to the Roxbury Prep community.

“Roxbury Prep coaches, players and families fully cooperated with the independent investigator,” the school’s spokeswoman Barbara Martinez said. “It was clear by all accounts that Roxbury Prep players, coaches, and family members complained throughout the game about racial epithets loudly voiced against them with no actions taken by those who were in a position to stop these insults. Throughout this process, the Roxbury Prep community has aided all parties in the investigation in order to ensure justice is served. We look forward to seeing the independent investigator’s report.”

Georgetown Police Chief Donald Cudmore declined to comment before the independent investigator’s report is released, except to say, “I stand by the content of each officer’s report.”

At least seven officers participated in the case. Cudmore said Joffre’s team received copies of the police reports.

Georgetown School Superintendent Carol Jacobs said Joffre, a partner at Foley Hoag, has shared her findings with attorneys for both schools “but a final report has not been written.”

The inquiry has proven costly. To date, Foley Hoag’s invoices have exceeded $150,000, and the schools have committed to paying $75,000 each, the original agreement on their purchase order, Jacobs said.

Each school faces additional bills of more than $21,000, and, as the cost continues to rise, the schools’ attorneys are negotiating with Foley Hoag over further payments, Jacobs said.

In addition, Georgetown has paid its outside counsel more than $21,000 for the football investigation, while Roxbury Prep has paid its outside attorney about $30,000.

The total cost for each school is expected to exceed $100,000.

One Georgetown witness who attended the game told police she had organized a Black Lives Matter gathering in the predominantly white North Shore community three months earlier. She said she “would have addressed it right away” had she heard a racial slur at the game, a police report states.

It did not go unnoticed before the game that Roxbury Prep’s players, nearly all Black or Hispanic, kneeled during the national anthem, while Georgetown’s stood and raised their helmets. Georgetown athletic director Ryan Browner told the police he “believes that may have been a contributing factor to the situation.”

The contest quickly proved lopsided, and as Georgetown surged to a 30-0 first-half lead, Roxbury Prep coaches shouted angrily at the game officials, suggesting they were racially discriminating against them, witnesses said.

Manny Gasca, a school police resource officer in Lynn whose son played for Georgetown, was working on the sidelines “within earshot” of the Roxbury coaches, according to his written statement. Gasca, who identifies as Mexican American, said he has more than 20 years of police experience and knows “what a hate incident is.”

“The only hate I observed was from these two Roxbury coaches,” Gasca wrote. “One of the coaches clearly expressed his distrust in white referees from the start. In my opinion, this misconduct created the unfortunate incident.”

At halftime, the referee told police, Roxbury Prep head coach Willie McGinnis “approached me regarding his team being called the n-word.”

The referee asked the other game officials if they had heard any racial slurs. “All said they didn’t,” he wrote in a game report.

Roxbury Prep assistant coach Jamaal Hunt heard things differently.

“We were ridiculed, called N-bombs by players, faculty, staff, spectators and were taunted all night,” Hunt posted soon after on Facebook.

McGinnis told the Globe three days after the game, “We have experienced [racism at games] before, but not to this level or degree. This was very hostile, very unsafe, and the environment was not suitable for competition.”

As the third quarter started, McGinnis again informed the referee that spectators were calling his players the n-word, a police report states.

“I stopped play and moved fans from the area,” the referee wrote.

Minutes later, as Georgetown was building a 44-8 advantage, a Roxbury Prep coach notified a Georgetown police officer about the alleged racial taunting. The officer stationed himself behind the Roxbury Prep bench, while Georgetown principal Jeff Carovillano and Browner canvassed the crowd about the allegedly offensive language.

“They both relayed to me that after they spoke with several people, none of the spectators heard any racial comments,” the officer stated.

Tensions boiled over late in the third quarter, and a brawl broke out after a Georgetown player drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for shoving a Roxbury Prep opponent. McGinnis and Hunt were among those who rushed onto the field.

McGinnis allegedly grabbed a Georgetown player, several Georgetown witnesses told the police. The umpire said he instructed McGinnis to release the player, and McGinnis allegedly told the umpire he needed to eject the player because he was using the n-word.

Georgetown’s head football coach, Eric McCarthy, said in a written statement to the police that he asked the player if he used racial language, and the player replied, “Coach, I swear, I did not say that or use that word in any way.”

In addition, McCarthy wrote, “I have asked all of our kids and they all responded resoundingly that they made zero racial comments.”

Hunt’s wife, Sadida Harris-Hunt, posted a different account on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page. A report quotes her as stating the day after the game, “The fact that our black boys/staff/families have to hear White Students/families call them AND STAFF the N word, while school principal, referees, and other staff stood there and didn’t respond is disgusting!”

A game official told the police he believes it was Jamaal Hunt who grabbed a Georgetown player from behind and threw him to the ground. A Georgetown spectator told the police she did not believe it was Hunt.

The parents of the player who was thrown to the ground told the police he was treated at an emergency department for a neck strain. The boy’s father said they are not seeking charges. Rather, a police report states, the father “is just requesting that the coach admit that what he did was wrong and that he shouldn’t do it again.”

Hunt posted on Facebook in April that he was leaving Roxbury Prep and will become an assistant coach at Belmont High School.

Once the brawl was defused, Roxbury Prep completed one more series of plays before pulling its team off the field, alleging further racial abuse.

As Roxbury Prep returned to its locker room, some Georgetown players cheered and chanted, exacerbating matters, several witnesses stated. Carovillano said a woman from the Roxbury Prep side yelled angrily, “Did you hear that?”

Carovillano told police he believed she was accusing the players of using a racial slur. A police report states no one from Georgetown heard any racially offensive language. Carovillano said, “The cheer was unsportsmanlike but not racist.”

The atmosphere remained volatile, however, and officers dispersed at least two other groups of youths yelling unspecified language near the school. Police then complied with Carovillano’s request to ensure Roxbury Prep departed safely by escorting the team bus toward the highway back to Boston.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.