Governor McKee mum on using state funds for Tidewater soccer stadium, but commits to ongoing efforts

A spokesman for the McKee administration added afterward that “dialogue with the General Assembly and the board of the Commerce Corporation is ongoing regarding potential solutions.”

PROVIDENCE – Governor Dan McKee was noncommittal when asked Wednesday about using more state funding for the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project in Pawtucket, which is now facing major cost overruns. But he pledged the state would “do everything we can to make sure the taxpayers are protected and that we get the project underway.”

McKee made his brief comments as he left a private session of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation.

The Commerce Corporation, which McKee chairs, is currently reviewing a request by the city of Pawtucket and the developer to kick in an extra $30 million to help make the project a reality after cost overruns blamed on inflation. The corporation has done so almost entirely behind closed doors, including Wednesday’s session.

Vanessa Toledo, a Commerce board member, said afterward that the board discussed the deal and talked about it in detail, including everyone’s shared belief to have an investment in Pawtucket and that area in particular.

“At this point, I think we’re discussing all the options,” Toledo said.

When the financing deal was first announced in February 2021, the first phase of the project was expected to cost $284 million, which would include the stadium itself, housing, commercial, residential and retail space, and other improvements in the area.

That cost has now soared to $344 million total, according to Dylan Zelazo, the director of administration for the city of Pawtucket. Of that increase, more than $40 million is the stadium itself, going from about $83 million to $124 million.

The developer, Fortuitous Partners, founded by Brett Johnson, a Brown University graduate and owner of lower-level English soccer team Ipswich Town, has already kicked in $25 million more in private equity and $31 million in private debt investment to help make up the shortfall, the city and developer say.

That still leaves a significant gap that the city and developer are asking the state to fill. It could mean the deal would break from previous assurances that the public partners – the state and the city – wouldn’t have to kick in if there were cost overruns. It could also mean direct public funding for the stadium itself, which the parties had previously emphasized would not be the case, with public funds only going to associated infrastructure.

To Zelazo and officials in the city of Pawtucket, the alternative would mean the deal would collapse.

“We need to make this a success for Rhode Island and Pawtucket,” Zelazo said.

Under the previous terms of the deal, the state of Rhode Island and the city would provide what’s called tax increment financing totaling $36.2 million for the costs around the stadium, though not the stadium itself. A TIF, as it’s called, would involve the state and city borrowing money, and then paying back those bonds with the revenues generated by the project. The city envisions a transformational development, with soccer fans packing the 10,000-seat USL Championship stadium, eating at restaurants and shopping at stores.

Work on the site is already underway.

The developer would also be able to get $10 million, net, in Rebuild Rhode Island tax credits, bringing the total public funding for the project to about $46.2 million when it was announced in February 2021.

The additional $30 million that the city hopes the state will sign off on would come through adding to the tax increment financing – in other words, borrowing more and paying it back through revenues generated by the area. The Commerce Corporation said it’s weighing various different options, but another board member previously described the request as “large.”

The city itself, Zelazo said, has also contributed more in recent months: In December 2021, the city reached a tax stabilization agreement for the stadium, which would be privately owned. Tax stabilization agreements are deals in which a developer of a complex project agrees to pay a certain amount in property taxes over the course of a certain number of years, generally significantly lower than it would have been assessed under normal circumstances.

That certain amount for the Tidewater Landing stadium is $0 over 20 years, a deal that Zelazo estimated would save the developer tens of millions in taxes, adding more to the incentives to get the stadium built.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.