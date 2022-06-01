Human bones found in Eastham? Well not really, police say

“It was not immediately apparent as to what type of bones were found,” police wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, the area was secured as a crime scene.”

In a pair of postings on Facebook, Eastham police first reported the potentially gruesome discovery in the marshy shoreline of Fort Hill neighborhood which includes the Fort Hill Trail of the Cape Cod National Seashore. Law enforcement rangers from the National Park Service were on the scene that day around 11:26 a.m. on May 24.

The mystery of the human bones found last week on Cape Cod has been solved - sort of.

State Police detectives and Crime Scene Services arrived and the area was shut down for about five hours while photographs and other documentation was performed. “The Office of the Medical Examiner responded to take custody of the bones for further testing’' and that agency was tasked with determining the species of the bones.

But the concern that the bones were evidence of a crime evaporated for two reasons. First, an expert determined that the bones most likely weren’t human but, more significantly a person with all of their bones intact walked into the police station last Friday.

“Based on information received [May 27] from an individual that came into our station we are confident that the bones are not human and that they were staged in a way to make them appear to be human remains,” police wrote. “We will continue with the further testing to confirm this, but as of now we are confident that the remains are not human and there is no threat to the public.”

No reason was given for the person’s decision to create human remains.









