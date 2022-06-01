Juror dismissed during deliberations in fatal kidnapping case for doing Internet research

He said she had shown him articles that focused on mental health and included the headlines “Victimization of People with Mental Illness” and “Marked for Mayhem.”

Minutes before deliberations were scheduled to resume, Chief US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said a female juror had just told him that she had printed several articles from various websites and wanted to share them with fellow jurors.

A juror was dismissed Wednesday during the second day of deliberations in the fatal kidnapping trial of Louis D. Coleman III for violating the judge’s instructions by conducting her own Internet research on issues related to the case.

“She’s absolutely violating my instructions by looking things up on the Internet,” said Saylor, who has warned jurors throughout the three-week trial that they must decide the case solely on evidence presented in court and should not conduct their own research or see any media coverage.

The revelation startled the defense team and prosecutors, who both agreed the juror should be dismissed.

Jurors, who had deliberated for about four hours Tuesday, were brought into the courtroom and told the juror had been dismissed for violating the judge’s instructions and would be replaced by the one remaining alternate.

They were instructed to begin their deliberations anew so the alternate could fully participate in the verdict.

Coleman, 36, of Providence, is accused of luring Jassy Correia into his car by promising her a ride home from a Boston nightclub in February 2019, then sexually assaulting her and choking her to death. He is charged with a single count of kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

Correia, who had been celebrating her upcoming 23rd birthday with friends at Venu in Boston’s Theater District, was trying to get an Uber back to a friend’s home in Dorchester when Coleman tricked her into getting into his car, prosecutors allege.

During closing arguments Tuesday. Coleman’s lawyer said Correia was aggressive after mixing alcohol and cocaine and had attacked Coleman after having consensual sex. She also questioned Correia’s mental stability, noting that she had been diagnosed as bipolar and had received treatment at a psychiatric facility.

Before dismissing the juror, Saylor called her into the courtroom and quizzed her about what she had done and whether she had shared any of her research with fellow jurors.

“No, I have not,” said the juror, who looked visibly upset when the judge told her he had no choice but to dismiss her.

“I have personal experience with some of the things I was looking up on the Internet,” said the juror, adding that she didn’t realize that she was violating the judge’s instructions. Her intent was to “formulate my discussions” about issues she planned to raise during deliberations, she said.

“Believe me I would not have done anything to imperil my participation in this process,” she said.

“I don’t think for a minute you did anything in bad faith,” Saylor said. But she had violated a rule that requires cases to be decided on evidence presented in court, he said.

The 12 remaining jurors, including the alternate, were brought into the courtroom and asked whether the dismissed juror had shared her research with them. They all said she hadn’t.

One juror, a man, told the judge that he didn’t read the articles, but saw the dismissed juror highlighting them with a marker and warned her to “clear it with you.”

“I need to emphasize as strongly as I can that you are not to do your own research,” Saylor told jurors before sending them to deliberate. “When the case is over you can look up anything you want.”

It was the latest setback in a case that has been disrupted by the pandemic. The trial was delayed for a week earlier this month after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. Sixteen jurors, including four alternates, were initially impaneled, but several were excused for various reasons over the past month.

On Tuesday, just before closing arguments began, the judge said he had excused a juror after she called to say she was stranded in Vermont after her car caught fire.

In his closing remarks, Assistant US Attorney Robert Richardson said Coleman tricked Correia into getting in his car and “did not share with Jassy what his real interest was early that morning: to have sex.”

Richardson argued that Coleman killed Correia inside his car and showed “consciousness of guilt” by keeping her body in his Rhode Island apartment for days as he researched how to cover up his crime and plotted to dispose of her body. Four days after Correia disappeared, police pulled Coleman over on Interstate 95 in Delaware and found her body stuffed in a suitcase in the trunk of his car.

An autopsy showed she died of strangulation and sustained blunt force trauma. Coleman’s DNA was found on Correia’s body, suggesting she was raped, prosecutors said.

Coleman is not charged with murder and prosecutors must prove only that he kidnapped her, resulting in her death, and traveled across state lines.

Coleman’s lawyer, Jane Peachy, said that Correia willingly got into Coleman’s car and “this theory that he tricked or lured her into going with him is pure imagination.”

She asserted that Correia attacked Coleman after engaging in consensual sex. Coleman “panicked” after Correia was killed and “handled it about as bad as you can,” she said. “That’s because he had no idea that anything like this would happen to him in his life,” she said.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.