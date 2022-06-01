Lack of envelopes complicates $850 checks to Maine residents

Most Maine residents will soon receive $850 checks to help them cope with inflation after a shortage of envelopes and paper products threatened to slow delivery.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills said Wednesday her administration will send the first round of the checks this week. Mills said an initial 5,000 checks are to be sent on Thursday and an estimated 200,000 will be mailed per week after that, so most residents will receive the money by the middle of July.

The Maine Legislature approved the rebate program, which returns more than half of the state's $729 million budget surplus to residents. The Office of the Maine State Treasurer said it was initially concerned about the envelope shortage, but has a sufficient number to distribute the checks.