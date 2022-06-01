Malden announces $1,000 scholarships for all high school grads heading to college; uses COVID-19 relief funds

“We want to show them that we appreciate all that they have had to deal with during their time in high school. From being in school to being out of school, from having to wear a mask to not having to wear a mask, from having to be tested to not having to be tested - it was stressful for them and for their families,” he said.

Mayor Gary Christenson said in a telephone interview that students in the Class of 2022 have faced a daunting challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic during the past two years - and they now face rising college costs.

The city of Malden is planning to use some of its federal pandemic recovery funding to give $1,000 scholarships to every high school graduate this year who is heading to college.

At the same time, he said, “We were surprised to learn in some recent announcements that despite the pandemic, tuition and fees at higher education schools were still increasing.”

Christenson, who drew loud cheers when he announced the program to students at Malden High School Tuesday, said he wasn’t aware of any other communities doing similar programs.

“Words can’t really describe the experience our students have had over the past several years and that’s not what is supposed to happen when you’re in high school,” he said. “This, we thought, would help as they move forward in life.”

The money will come from the $45.7 million in funds flowing to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The federal law is providing $1.9 trillion in funds nationwide to help the country recover from the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including $130.2 billion for local governments.

The one-time Malden scholarship program is expected to cost the city about $500,000, said Christenson. The program is available to any Malden resident who graduates from high school and is headed for college, not just Malden High graduates.

Christenson said Malden officials believed the scholarships were an allowable use of the funds under the federal law.

The funding was intended “to help cities and towns like ours to recover from the pandemic,” said Christenson. “Who could be better [to grant money to] than our students needing help to recover from what they just went through during their most formative years in high school?” Christenson asked, noting that students’ families, too, needed help, with many people having lost their jobs and only now reintegrating into the workforce.

The mayor’s spokesman Ron Cochran said the rest of the federal pandemic recovery funds are “slowly but surely” being used by the city.

So far, projects include installing new air handling systems in the city’s public schools, rapidly replacing lead water lines in areas with the highest of concentration of children, and conducting festivals to reintroduce people to the downtown, he said. There’s ”so much more coming,” he said.

















