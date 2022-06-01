Man charged in slaying of girlfriend in Mattapan held without bail

Howard was arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court where a not guilty plea to a charge of murder was entered on his behalf. He was ordered held without bail.

Terkeshia Boykins was attacked inside her residence on Rosewood Street around 9:40 p.m. May 10 allegedly by 39-year-old Christopher Howard with whom she was in a relationship with, according to authorities.

A man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death inside the bedroom of her Mattapan home, a brutal act of domestic violence witnessed by other residents of the home, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office and court records.

In court, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Cailin Campbell gave a brief summary of the evidence against Howard who she said has also been convicted three times for failing to register with the Sex Offender Registry Board. Howard is a Level 3 sex offender, records show.

“Christopher Howard was inside a bedroom with the victim ...witnesses heard a commotion inside the bedroom and went and opened the door to the bedroom,” Campbell said. “When they did, they saw the defendant on top of the victim, stabbing her with a knife.”

Howard then fled the apartment and was the subject of a manhunt by Boston police who identified him as the alleged killer on May 13. According to Florida law enforcement records, Howard was staying at a shelter in Jacksonville when he contacted police and surrendered on May 17.

Howard was in custody until he returned to Massachusetts to face the murder charge, according to court records.

In court on Tuesday, John C. Hayes, chief of the Committee on Public Counsel Services Suffolk Superior Court Trial Unit, told Judge Samir Zaganjori that he kept Howard out of the courtroom to make sure he was not wrongly identified by potential witnesses.

Zaganjori ordered Howard held without bail. He is due back in court June 30.

