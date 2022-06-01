Meteorologist Kelly Bates, whose departure from Channel 10 sparked outrage in R.I., lands at Channel 6

PROVIDENCE – Kelly Bates, the former Channel 10 meteorologist whose departure from the market’s historic ratings leader sparked outrage among the fans she’d accumulated after 17 years informing Rhode Island viewers about what the weather had in store for them, has a new job: weekend meteorologist at Channel 6.

“I’m the luckiest person in the world,” Bates said in an interview with The Boston Globe Wednesday. “They say it’s darkest before the dawn. This is kind of proof of that.”

Before the Channel 6 opportunity came up, Bates thought she’d never be on TV again. She turned 50 in March, months after she’d walked away from the job she’d held at Channel 10 (WJAR) for nearly two decades. The people you see on TV news generally work on contracts. And when Bates’ was most recently up, the station made her an offer she had no choice but to refuse, she said.

Some years ago, she’d been moved to part-time meteorologist. But she could fill in for other people if they were on vacation, so she could make it work financially. Those fill-in shifts started to go to another person (who, Bates emphasized, she does not fault for the situation and still thinks highly of). Losing out on those fill-in shifts was a major financial hit. The station also passed her over for its open full-time opportunities multiple times, she said.

In her contract negotiations, she’d asked for the right of first refusal for fill-in shifts. The station said no. So she walked away.

“It became very clear I wasn’t wanted there,” Bates said. “I know they’ll deny that, but if you’re not going to work with me, you don’t want to work with me.”

(Channel 10 said at the time it was saddened to see Bates decide to leave, and wished her well in her future endeavors.)

The outpouring of support for Bates was immediate, sparked by an emotional TikTok video she posted. It also helped buoy her through some difficult months, which she spent applying for a lot of jobs and getting absolutely nowhere with them. It was challenging for other reasons, too: Her father, Gordon Bates, died in December.

“To not have his guidance through this, when it was literally the toughest time – it was hard,” Bates said. “It tested me and what I was made of. But I think he’d be very proud of me today.”

Today, Bates is getting oriented in a new job that she is absolutely thrilled about having. She’s going to be officially introduced to ABC6 viewers later in the week. Her first weekend meteorology shift will be the weekend of June 11. Finally she’ll have a response for the people who have come up to her in public in the last few months and said they missed her on TV: She will be back. Just on a different channel – one that has historically lagged Channel 10 and Channel 12 in ratings.

“I think people maybe were in a habit of watching a station just because they always have, because their parents always have,” Bates said. “I think people will give 6 a chance. There are more options out there.”

It all came about when an ABC6 employee told her to reach out to Allison Gaito, the Barrington native who moved back from Houston to take the reins as Channel 6′s news director. Gaito quickly responded, and they opened a conversation that has now led to this job. And for the record: It’s full time.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bates. She previously worked weekend nights at the station from 2000 to 2004, her first on-air job in this market. Bates, who lives in Coventry and is married with two kids, is now “tickled pink” to be back at ABC6 again, walking through the halls of the station in Providence and noticing a sort of vibe she wasn’t accustomed to. People seem cheerful and happy. Everyone’s rooting for each other. The meteorology team there is top-notch, Bates said, with an emphasis on consistency.

“You’ve found a good home,” she said she thought. “To work at a place where you’re wanted makes all the difference.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.