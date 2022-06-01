Newton South students, parents rally to save school’s Jazz Combo

Newton South sophomore Diego Mobarak who is currently enrolled in the Lab Jazz Ensemble — an introductory course to study the language of Jazz — said he planned to take the Combo in his senior year and felt the cut is a “huge loss.”

About a dozen students participated in the Honor Jazz Combo program — designed for advanced instrumentalists to study jazz improvisation — and held an end-of-the-year performance May 26.

Parents and students from the Newton South High School community demonstrated outside Newton City Hall May 27 to advocate for keeping the school’s Jazz Combo. With a large sign saying “Save South Music,” the parents said they were counting on their kids having the opportunity to continue the award-winning program.

“I look up to a lot of people in there,” Mobarak said. “The end goal for me is to get into the Combo and so now there’s really nothing to strive for.”

Many families were looking forward to continuing the program, but in an e-mail sent to students, Megan Leary-Crist, department chair of Fine & Performing Arts at Newton South, wrote the school does not have “enough staffing” to offer the class next year.

“This is also complicated by the fact that the class meets outside of the school day and it can be challenging for a teacher to work more than one night a week outside of school hours,” Leary-Crist wrote.

Instrumental music director Lisa Linde said this is not the first time the Jazz Combo has faced being cut from the department.

Newton South’s music department is currently understaffed with 2.0 full-time equivalents — down from 2.7 two years ago. At Newton North High School, the music department has 2.7 FTEs, according to the Save NSHS Music website.

With the staffing shortage, Linde said the current Jazz program went from four levels of Jazz Improv to one beginning jazz improvisation class, one advanced jazz improvisation class, and a Jazz Combo class with a bigger size.

Parents like Maria Beatriz Arvelo and Lisa Gordon created the website on March 26 to urge the school to reallocate funds and restore the 0.7 FTEs and Jazz Combo.

“What we want to do as a group is we want to create a legacy where we are always advocating so that we keep that 2.7 and we don’t have to fight this and new parents coming in don’t have to fight this every year,” Lisa Gordon said.

Newton South junior Ari Gordon, a pianist in the Jazz Combo, said he and his classmates received no “prior warning.”

“The class is really upset because we just want to learn and do our best,” Ari Gordon said in an interview. “We feel like we’re not getting the school’s support.”

David Fleishman said at the May 23 Newton School Committee meeting the department needs to make a difficult decision about what class to offer next year.

“It’s our understanding the decision came down to offering AP music theory or the Jazz Combo class and there was higher enrollment in the AP music theory which is why that initial decision was made,” Fleishman said.

Linde said she feels concerned about students having to choose between the two classes.

“I would love to see students be able to study music theory if they choose, and in a comprehensive high school, that is traditionally offered as well as improvisation,” Linde said.

Anderson Mirafzali, who graduated from Newton South in 2020 and is now a sophomore at Berklee College of music, said the Combo is a “competitive edge” for Newton South students when it comes time to apply to colleges.

“What’s making my friends and these kids get into good colleges is not just the academics. To get into Harvard, or BU or Princeton, having an A is just the bare minimum,” Mirafzali said. “It gave me a lot of the opportunities that I have today, and without it, I would not be where I am.”

Leary-Crist said in an e-mail most students who select Jazz Combo are also enrolled in one or two other music courses in the department.

“To me, this speaks of your love of music,” Leary-Crist wrote. “However, in lean budget years, it is my job to look at all music requests and to maximize access to this important subject for as many people as possible.”

Alex MacArthur, a freshman at Princeton University and former drummer in the Newton South Combo, said being part of a small jazz program has “absolute value.”

Ari Gordon, a junior student at Newton South and a pianist at Jazz Combo, is playing piano at the end of the year concert. Cici Yu

“Jazz is all about communication and listening. The more people you add to that equation, the more difficult it becomes,” MacArthur said. “It was very difficult to improve myself when I was playing solo and I imagined it would be even worse to these kids without Combo.”

Tamara Stras, principal of Newton South, said in an e-mail the school’s leadership team currently is reviewing the decision to cut the program.

“I want to clarify that in a year of significant cuts to the Newton Public School budget due to financial constraints, there was no decrease in budgetary support for the Newton South High School arts programs,” Stras wrote in an e-mail. “There was an internal decision at the school to offer music courses that have higher enrollments.”

In response to the community’s request, Stras also met with students, alumni, and parents May 9. Lisa Gordon, Ari Gordon’s mother, who attended the meeting, said Stars has been receptive to parents’ concerns.

“I feel really positive — this is a really important program, and it represents what’s best about Newton,” Lisa Gordon said. “To keep investing in it.”

Cici Yu can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.