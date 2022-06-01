Newton’s fiscal 2023 budget in place despite ‘no’ vote from City Council

On May 26, Newton’s $480 million budget was rejected by the City Council in a 11-to-13 vote. Despite the decision, Fuller said in a statement that neither state law nor the city’s charter allows the City Council to reject the entire budget.

The City Council’s budget vote came after councilors had raised concerns over a shortfall in the schools budget next year .

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s proposed municipal and schools budget for fiscal 2023 will still go into effect July 1 after the City Council rejected the spending plan last week.

Nearly every city councilor had backed a resolution calling on Fuller to use $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to close the gap and avoid cutting about 20 school positions.

Officials have said the cuts would include middle and high school teaching positions, as well as literacy and technical education posts, a middle school psychologist, and a full-time equivalent high school guidance counselor position.

School and city leaders had worked for weeks to close the schools’ budget shortfall, and had narrowed the gap with cost-cutting measures and a $1.5 million allocation from pandemic aid money.

The School Committee approved its $262 million budget in April. Fuller said it was among the largest single-year budget increases in city history.

Newton’s public school system has a workforce of about 2,500 employees, and is among the state’s largest, with about 11,700 students.

She reported that the city’s schools face an enrollment decline, and are down about 1,000 students from five years ago.

Last week, Fuller did not directly address the councilors’ call for additional money. In a statement following the City Council’s resolution vote on May 23, the mayor listed ways the city and school system were working to support students.

She said she used ARPA funds to support school and municipal budgets last year and again this year. The city’s schools have also received federal and state aid over the past two years, including millions from the federal CARES Act, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and ARPA.

Fuller has resisted calls to use more of the one-time federal money to balance budgets. In her statement last week, Fuller said that “using one-time funding sources to address on-going operations is not responsible.”

The city was allocated about $63 million in aid money through the ARPA program, while the city’s schools received another $3.2 million.

More than $32 million of the one-time use funds remain available, according to the city’s website.

