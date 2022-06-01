Portsmouth, N.H., mayor says killing of 8-year-old boy vacationing in S.C. leaves community feeling ‘shock and sadness’

“There really are no words to express the shock and sadness with which we receive this terrible news,” McEachern said in a Facebook posting on Tuesday. “Just last week we gathered in a vigil to remember the 19 children whose lives were cut short in Texas . We tried to imagine how those parents felt, how we would feel. Now that darkness has crept into Portsmouth and taken the life of one of one of our own.”

Portsmouth, N.H. Mayor Deaglan McEachern said this week that his community feels a profound sense of ”shock and sadness” following the fatal shooting Saturday in South Carolina of 8-year-old Quarius Naqua Dunham, a Portsmouth resident who was killed while vacationing with family.

The mayor said his city will support the boy’s family.

“Portsmouth stands with the family, friends and classmates in grief at this dark hour,” McEachern said. “Counseling is available through the schools. If you have trouble accessing please reach out directly to me.”

Quarius, a third-grader who lived in Portsmouth and attended Little Harbour School, was fatally shot on Saturday afternoon in Florence, S.C., when a gunman randomly sprayed bullets into vehicles, according to authorities and school officials.

Quarius was shot while driving with his father in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 2 p.m. deputies responded to a call of multiple shots into vehicles on Old River Road and Dunham and his father both suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but Dunham did not survive. The father, who was driving the vehicle, was struck in the leg and his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Florence County officials said in a statement.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, S.C. was arrested by a SWAT team following a brief standoff at his residence on Old River Road. Allen allegedly fired “multiple random rounds” at passing vehicles on Old River Road, and “no motive has been determined for the shooting,” officials said in a statement.

A judge denied Allen bond Sunday morning, WPDE-TV reported.

US Senator Maggie Hassan, also took to social media Tuesday to mourn the death of Quarius.

“My heart is with Quarius’ family, classmates, and the Portsmouth community as we mourn the loss of a young life taken far too soon,” Hassan tweeted. “It’s past time we act to prevent gun violence.”

State Representative David Meuse, a Portsmouth Democrat, also tweeted out a call to action on gun control Tuesday.

“A Portsmouth child is dead and his father was wounded by a man ‘randomly shooting at cars’ while visiting South Carolina over the weekend,” Meuse wrote, adding that guns ”are now the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the U.S. More than cancer. More than car accidents.”

Meuse noted that authorities often describe gun violence perpetrated against children as “senseless.”

“But in a country where civilians own 400 million firearms and most look the other way even when victims are kids, it makes perfect sense,” Meuse said. “No more thoughts and prayers. It’s time to act together.”





Quarius played basketball for the third grade Seacoast Spartans AAU team, according to the team’s website.

“Saddened to learn another member of @zg_newengland affected by gun violence,” tweeted Knox Lendall, a Northeastern student who works with Zero Gravity Basketball, which Quarius’s team is affiliated with. “Second in as many weeks. RIP Quarius Dunham @NHSpartans ... Protect our kids!!”

Portsmouth Superintendent Stephen Zadravec said Tuesday in a separate statement that Quarius was the victim of a “random shooting” while vacationing with family.

“An event like this touches our community as a whole,” Zadravec said. “Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”

