R.I. ACLU, activist groups ask judge to make ‘John Doe’ trooper sue under his real name

The Rhode Island trooper, listed in court papers only as “John Doe,” filed suit in January, a few weeks after the state police fired him. The state police said he got incoherently drunk and failed to show up for work overseeing patrol operations for the entire state on Christmas Day. He was already on work probation for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a fellow trooper, the state police said.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and two activist groups are asking a state judge to require the state trooper anonymously suing to get his job back to either reveal his name or withdraw his complaint.

Days after a report in The Boston Globe about the lawsuit, the ACLU of Rhode Island, Black Lives Matter RI PAC, and Direct Action for Rights and Equality are now seeking to intervene in the case. They are asking Superior Court Justice Alice B. Gibney to require that the trooper litigate his case under his own name, or withdraw his complaint.

“He cannot simultaneously attempt to clear his name while also hiding his name from the public,” two ACLU of Rhode Island cooperating attorneys representing the three groups wrote in legal filings Wednesday.

Rhode Island courts have a strong presumption against allowing someone to sue under a pseudonym, a rare exception to the rule of an open court system, the groups said. The public’s right to access judicial proceedings are especially strong in a case like this, which focuses on public officials and government functions, they say.

The “John Doe” trooper would need to show a substantial privacy interest that outweighs the public’s interest in disclosure, and a strong social interest in concealing his identity, the groups argue. He hasn’t made any arguments, at least in the publicly available court docket, the groups say. And he probably wouldn’t be able to show it at all: Fearing embarrassment or harm to career prospects aren’t good enough reasons, they argue.

Courts have allowed plaintiffs to use a pseudonym in cases with significantly more-substantial privacy interests, like the woman seeking an abortion that was against criminal law in Roe v. Wade, and people who have challenged state sodomy laws.

The case has been litigated for months now, but the groups only learned of it after the report in the Globe on May 19, at which point they acted “as swiftly as possible after first learning that a police officer was seeking to publicly challenge his dismissal for misconduct while simultaneously seeking to shield his identity from the public he pledged to serve.”

BLM RI PAC and DARE, both of which have been involved in police accountability activism, filed motions Wednesday to intervene in the case, and to require that the plaintiff litigate under his own name. They’re represented by ACLU cooperating attorneys Jared Goldstein and Lynette Labinger.

In answering the trooper’s suit, the state police’s own lawyers had said that the plaintiff couldn’t proceed under a pseudonym – something allowed only under exceptional circumstances – because he hadn’t filed a timely motion to do so. But Gibney has allowed it so far. Arguments were held in April.

According to court documents, the 24-year veteran trooper’s troubles began in October 2021, when a major asked him about rumors that he had been dating a subordinate. Trooper Doe admitted that he was – he was living with her.

That kicked off an internal investigation. Troopers are allowed to have consensual relationships, but they have to disclose them. The trooper’s suit said he didn’t directly supervise her, but when his supervisors found out, they moved his shift so they wouldn’t work the same days. When the investigation wrapped up in December, the state police gave him a two-day suspension, which he’d have to serve by the end of January 2022. He also had to serve on a work probation, meaning he’d lose his rights under the Rhode Island Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, the state law that critics say gives misbehaving cops too much leeway.

By Christmas he was in trouble yet again. He was supposed to report for work overseeing patrol operations for the entire state. But he failed to show up, and when a supervisor and another trooper went to his residence, they found he’d drank so much that he could only sit in a chair and couldn’t speak coherently, according to the state police’s court filings. He was in full uniform, with an unloaded gun in his duty belt, the state police said. His own court filings described what happened that day as an incapacitating mental health crisis for which he received treatment.

Another investigation started. In January, the state police fired him, calling his conduct “unconscionable.” And, his termination letter said, he did not have rights under the police bill of rights, including a trial-like hearing by three other people that could overturn the firing. That’s because he was on probation for the undisclosed relationship, the state police said.

The trooper quickly sued: He actually was not on probation, his court papers said, because he hadn’t actually served the two days of suspension yet and returned to work. Because of that, he was entitled to his rights under the police officers’ bill of rights. The trooper also took issue with the process the state police used to discipline him over the undisclosed relationship, saying it fell short of the standards set out in the police bill of rights. And he said he didn’t knowingly and voluntarily give up his rights under state law.

The state police said he served his suspension days retroactively on Christmas Day and the day after Christmas, and that he was in fact on work probation. The agency has asked the judge to uphold the trooper’s termination.

The case has prompted criticism of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which the trooper has repeatedly invoked to get his job back.

“The Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, when applied to more severe cases of personal wrongdoing, enables a two class system of law enforcement,” Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of BLM RI PAC and a state Senate candidate, said in a statement after the court filings Wednesday. “We cannot continue to trust a system where police are not penalized for failing to uphold the laws they are trusted to enforce.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.