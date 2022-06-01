R.I. woos Massachusetts-based seaglider company with $13m in tax credits

“We are thrilled to bring seaglider manufacturing and green innovation to Rhode Island,” Billy Thalheimer, CEO and cofounder of REGENT, said in an emailed statement. “The approved tax credits from Rhode Island Commerce and the State of Rhode Island will support REGENT’s hiring efforts as we look to scale our team adding 300+ high-wage engineering, manufacturing, and operations roles to our new global headquarters in the state.”

REGENT Craft is exploring a lease on Quonset Point for its new headquarters. The state Commerce Corporation, which Gov. Dan McKee chairs, voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the tax incentives.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island on Wednesday approved up to $13 million over 10 years in tax credits to woo a Burlington, Massachusetts company that wants to make battery electric-powered seagliders in the Ocean State .

The company previously announced plans to partner with The Moore Brothers Company, based in Bristol, to create the seaglider. After REGENT moves its headquarters, they will become cross-bay neighbors.

REGENT is still in the prototype phase, but says it’s built an order book of some $6 billion. Its customers will be airlines and ferry operators that want to bring customers on routes like Providence to New York and Los Angeles to San Diego – just without the traffic, and with nicer views. It says it will build a full-scale seaglider prototype in 2023, and Rhode Island will help it get to where it wants to go,

“It has the unique combination of miles of coastal access to waterways critical for seaglider development and testing, a strong maritime and aerospace history, and a deep pool of professional and technical talent,” Thalheimer said in his statement.

The seagliders will fly at about 30 feet above the water. The first model, the 12-passenger Viceroy, will start flying in 2025, the company says, with a 160-nautical mile range.

The tax break will be on a staggered scale, meaning the exact total in tax credits will depend on the total salaries and number of people hired. But they’re capped at $13 million total over 10 years. The state said the company estimates it will begin hiring under the tax credits in 2025, with 100 jobs and credits at $500,000, and a minimum of 300 new full-time jobs by 2028.

The median salary, the state said, will be $150,000. The state doesn’t pay the incentive until the W2 taxes are paid, with the bulk returned to the company in the form of the credit.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.