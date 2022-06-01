Shaw Memorial to be rededicated at Boston Common this morning

After the rededication, 54th Massachusetts Regiment reenactors, as well as commemorative videos and special displays, will be available at and near a tented area on Boston Common.

Sculpted in bronze by Augustus Saint-Gaudens and originally dedicated in 1897, the memorial is considered a national artistic treasure. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the ceremony.

After a two years of meticulous restoration, the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial, which honors the first Black regiment raised in the North during the Civil War, is scheduled to be rededicated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at a free, public ceremony on Boston Common.

The restoration began in summer 2020 and was initially planned to take five to six months. But several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed the project. All of the bronze and stone on the memorial was removed and taken to two conservation studios, and a new foundation was laid at its site opposite the State House, according to the partnership behind the restoration.

The memorial also honors Colonel Robert Gould Shaw, a white Boston officer who commanded the regiment and was killed while assaulting Fort Wagner, S.C., in July 1863. Nearly 250 officers and men of the regiment were killed, wounded, or went missing and are presumed dead.

Concerned about deterioration, the Friends of the Public Garden in 1981 convened a committee to save the memorial. Three decades later, an engineering study found damage to its brick core, which led to the $2.8 million restoration project, according to the partnership, which includes the Friends of the Public Garden, the National Park Service, the City of Boston, and the Museum of African American History.





