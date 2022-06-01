State agrees to repay thousands of defendants who were convicted based on evidence analyzed by disgraced chemists

Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak have already served time in prison for falsifying drug analysis in criminal cases, but the impact of the biggest drug lab scandal in American history continues to be felt nearly a decade later.

The settlement of the class action case brought on behalf of defendants whose convictions were overturned will cost the state roughly $14 million, according to an estimate from the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, who defended the state in the case.

The state has agreed to refund millions of dollars in fees and fines paid by more than 30,000 defendants whose drug convictions had to be overturned because they were based on testing performed by Annie Dookhan and one other disgraced state chemist.

“Dookhan and Farak’s crimes undermined the integrity of our justice system and impacted thousands of lives,” said Healey in a statement. “From the start, we have recognized that defendants with vacated convictions should be refunded and are pleased to have engaged in a collaborative effort to reach a fair and efficient resolution for all involved.”

Each wrongfully convicted defendant stands to receive thousands of dollars in refunds. The state has agreed to refund 10 types of fees and fines, including probation supervision fees, victim witness fees, court costs, DNA test fees, drug analysis fees, and driver’s license reinstatement fees, among others.

“Shifting costs to “users” of the criminal legal system creates extraordinary hardships for defendants and their families,” said Luke Ryan, a lawyer who sued on behalf of the drug lab defendants. “We are hopeful that in addition to returning money to class members, this case will cause elected officials to see the wisdom of recent proposals to end the practice of treating the most financially insecure among us as a source of revenue.”

The settlement must still be approved by a judge.

Annie Dookhan became a household name in the months after her arrest in September 2012, leaving a long trail of falsified drug analyses as well as e-mails that showed she was anything but a neutral witness in the justice system. Instead, Dookhan viewed herself as part of the prosecution team, openly saying that her goal was “getting (drug dealers) off the street.”

The case against Dookhan was clear — a year after she was arrested she admitted her crimes. She pleaded guilty in November 2013 to obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence, and perjury. She was sentenced to three years in prison and was released in April 2016.

Farak’s misdeeds were, in some ways, far worse, but less well known. She used drugs she stole on the job — and the extent of her drug use was not revealed by prosecutors until almost two years after her arrest.