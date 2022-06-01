State Police bomb squad dog helps team that detonated suspicious package in Pembroke with black powder

The package was dropped off at the firehouse at 172 Center St., said Pembroke Deputy Fire Chief Jim Shea, in a brief telephone interview.

An individual on a motorcycle dropped the “dangerous package” off at the firehouse and checked in with crews, Pembroke police said on Facebook . The individual had dropped it off earlier in the afternoon, State Police said.

A K9 member of the State Police bomb squad was part of a team that destroyed a package containing “an unknown black substance” possibly from flares dating back to the early 1900s, which was dropped off at a Pembroke firehouse on Tuesday, officials said.

Members of the State Police bomb squad responded to the firehouse at 6:30 p.m., including State Police Trooper Michael Rockett and his K9 partner Nancy, a six-year-old yellow lab, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail.

Rockett assessed the container that was labeled “orange hand signal smoke” with the name Coston Signal Company, Procopio said.

“An Internet search revealed that Coston manufactured maritime signaling devices such as flares for the Navy, the US Life-Saving Service (the forerunner of the US Coast Guard), lighthouses, and weather services well into the 1900s,” Procopio said.

Inside the container, Rockett found “eight hand-tied burlap sacks filled with an unknown black substance similar in consistency to black powder,” Procopio said.

The sacks, Procopio said, were packaged in loose sawdust, which was “consistent with packaging methods from the early 1900s for transportation of energetic material.”

“Members of the MSP Bomb Squad determined, given the appearance and suspected age of the material -- which was most likely manufactured for the maritime industry to create smoke signals once ignited -- that destruction of the powder was necessary,” Procopio said.

Along with Rockett, State Police Bomb Squad Sergeant William Qualls and Trooper Richard Crespi responded, Procopio said. The three prepared a burn barrel, so the unknown substance could be destroyed at a safe location, he said.

The material was burned off without incident, Procopio said.

Pembroke police urged members of the public to not bring potentially explosive or dangerous items inside of the fire department.

“For the safety of the public and our first responders, please call the police department if you discover potentially dangerous and/or explosive items that you are concerned about,” police said. “Do not transport them or bring them inside the police or fire departments.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.