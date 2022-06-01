fb-pixel Skip to main content
COMMENTARY GUIDELINES

Submitting commentary to Globe Rhode Island

By Lylah Alphonse Globe Staff,Updated June 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
The Boston Globe Rhode Island.Globe Staff

Here’s the thing: Local voices and local opinions matter. The Globe Rhode Island team wants to hear from you, and welcomes your commentary about issues that are important in the Ocean State.

In order to be considered for publication, commentary submitted to Globe Rhode Island must:

  • be focused on issues, news, or events having to do with Rhode Island;
  • be a maximum of 800 words;
  • include links to named, verifiable sources for any data referenced and evidence for claims made;
  • not include personal attacks;
  • not be advertorial for a company, campaign, or product;
  • have a real person’s name, not an organization’s, as the byline (two people may share a byline);
  • include a sentence at the end with more information about the author(s), disclosing any ties the writer has to organizations or events mentioned in the commentary;
  • include contact information — full name, email address, and phone number — for the author(s);
  • be exclusive to Globe Rhode Island.

Email us at RINews@Globe.com, with COMMENTARY and the topic in the subject line. Due to volume, we can’t personally respond to or publish every submission we receive, but will let you know as soon as possible if your piece has been selected for publication online at Globe.com/RI. All commentary is subject to fact checking and editing for length and clarity.

Advertisement

You can find Globe Rhode Island’s commentary section here. Thanks for reading. We’re looking forward to a robust conversation.

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video