Truck catches on fire on Interstate 93 in Quincy

A truck caught on fire on Interstate 93 in Quincy Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the expressway, officials said.

The report came in at 9 a.m. and was in the right lane, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail. No injuries were reported, and the fire closed the right lane, Procopio said.

A Quincy fire engine was still on scene as of 9:56 a.m., a dispatcher said.