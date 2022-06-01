fb-pixel Skip to main content

Truck catches on fire on Interstate 93 in Quincy

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated June 1, 2022, 56 minutes ago

A truck caught on fire on Interstate 93 in Quincy Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the expressway, officials said.

The report came in at 9 a.m. and was in the right lane, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail. No injuries were reported, and the fire closed the right lane, Procopio said.

A Quincy fire engine was still on scene as of 9:56 a.m., a dispatcher said.

The “fully engulfed truck fire” snarled traffic on the expressway in the southbound direction after Exit 8, blocking one travel lane, according to a tweet from WBZ Traffic. The truck was in the breakdown lane, according to WBZ.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

