Truck catches on fire on Interstate 93 in Quincy

A truck caught on fire on Interstate 93 in Quincy Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the expressway, officials said.
The report came in at 9 a.m. and was in the right lane, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail. No injuries were reported, and the fire closed the right lane, Procopio said.
A Quincy fire engine was still on scene as of 9:56 a.m., a dispatcher said.
The “fully engulfed truck fire” snarled traffic on the expressway in the southbound direction after Exit 8, blocking one travel lane, according to a tweet from WBZ Traffic. The truck was in the breakdown lane, according to WBZ.
#MATraffic - #Quincy - I-93 (#Xway) SB after Exit 8 (Furnace Brook Pkwy). A fully engulfed truck fire in the breakdown lane. At least one travel lane also blocked. Traffic is jammed approaching the scene.— WBZ Traffic (@WBZTraffic) June 1, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
