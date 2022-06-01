Twenty people displaced after Mansfield apartment fire; police officer treated for smoke inhalation

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found an apartment “fully involved in fire,” police wrote.

At 5:53 a.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a resident of Francis Avenue reporting smoke in the apartment building, according to a Facebook post from the Mansfield Police Department.

A police officer was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after helping to evacuate residents from a fire in Mansfield Wednesday morning that displaced 20 residents, officials said.

Firefighters “quickly knocked down the flames while police and additional firefighters worked through the smoke to evacuate the building and thoroughly search to ensure no one was still inside,” the post said.

Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said a police officer who was helping with the evacuations was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and has since been released. There were no other reported injuries, he said.

“All of the residents got out OK,” Desrosiers said in a phone interview.

Twenty people were displaced as a result of the fire, which started in apartment 13 of building 17 in the complex, he said.

The apartment where the fire started was “completely destroyed,” and seven other apartments sustained smoke and water damage, he said.

The investigation found that the cause of the fire was electrical, he said.

“They’re calling it undetermined electrical,” Desrosiers said.

Desrosiers praised the actions of the personnel who responded to the call because they knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire contained to the apartment where it started.

“The guys did a good job,” he said.

Mansfield police said residents affected by the fire may be displaced “for an undetermined but extended period of time” and the American Red Cross will be providing assistance to them.

“If you would like to help, contact the Red Cross directly,” Mansfield police wrote on Facebook. “We will share any information and ways to support the families affected as it becomes available.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.