Two trolleys collide on MBTA Green Line, multiple people taken to hospital

Service was immediately suspended between Park Street and Union Square, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. Shuttle buses were to replace service to Lechmere station.

Boston EMS was at the scene and took four people to Massachusetts General Hospital, Jon Latino, a spokesman for the Boston Public Health Commission, told the Globe around 10:15 p.m.

Two MBTA Green Line trolleys collided near Government Center Wednesday night, sending at least four people to the hospital and shutting down some transit service downtown, officials said.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo did not comment to the Globe when reached by phone Wednesday night.

The agency told riders to use the Orange Line for downtown service. Green Line service between North Station and Lechmere was being replaced with shuttle buses, the MBTA said on Twitter.

Blue Line trains were bypassing Government Center in both directions because of the Green Line crash, the MBTA said on Twitter.

The collision Wednesday night is the latest incident to occur on an MBTA train and result in injuries, and it comes as the agency is under a rare federal review probing the safety of the nation’s oldest subway system. In a radio interview last month, Governor Charlie Baker said the federal safety inspection is “a good thing” that would bring national expertise to T policies.

Last summer, a Green Line train crashed into the one in front of it and injured 27 people. The driver, who had a history of speed infractions, has pleaded not guilty to negligence charges.

In April, a man was killed when his arm became trapped between the closed doors of a Red Line train at the Broadway MBTA station and he was dragged.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

