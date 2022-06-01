Video: Rescuers free entangled humpback whale off Cape Cod

The whale, named Thumper, was tangled up in thick rope that was wrapped around her body five times, “which likely hindered her from feeding,” officials from the Center for Coastal Studies said in a statement . “Both Thumper, and her calf, were in poor condition indicating that the mother had likely been entangled for months.”

The Center for Coastal Studies, a nonprofit based in Provincetown, reported that the humpback whale was with her young calf when she was spotted about 10 miles east of Chatham Harbor by the operators of a private vessel from the Chatham Bars Inn.

A team of rescuers freed an entangled humpback whale off the coast of Chatham on Monday.

Advertisement

The center’s Marine Animal Entanglement Response team responded from Provincetown in sea conditions that were “poor and worsening,” officials said. When they arrived at the scene, they found that Thumper was thin and pale and had wounds across her body, and her calf was smaller and thinner than other calves in the area, the statement said.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“Without intervention, the entanglement would have been lethal for both whales,” officials said.

The team ended up using a grappling hook outfitted with extremely sharp blades that they threw into the entanglement to free the whale, officials said.

“Then the team deployed a long tether and large float to the grappling hook, which created enough drag to create cutting capability,” officials said in the statement. “It took a few throws to attach to the entanglement, but once in place the buoy went slack within seconds and when Thumper returned to the surface for air, the ropes wrapped around her body were gone and both the mother and calf swam off to the east.”

The Center for Coastal Studies later posted a video of the rescue operation on YouTube.

They also thanked the operators of the vessel from the Chatham Bars Inn for noticing the entangled humpback whale.

Advertisement

“The prognosis for both whales is now much improved,” officials said in the statement.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.