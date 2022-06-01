With these gas prices, soon everyone will be on electric scooters

That’s slightly above the national average of $4.671 per gallon, and places Rhode Island at No. 19 in the country for highest average gas prices. California leads the country at $6.194 per gallon.

AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Rhode Island is now $4.728, which means that it’s going to cost you more than $66 to fill up your Honda Accord.

Georgia, Arkansas, and Kansas are the only states where the average price of regular fuel is below $4.20 per gallon.

Here’s a look at New England’s regular fuel prices:

Advertisement

Maine: $4.796

Massachusetts: $4.760

Vermont: $4.753

Rhode Island: $4.728

New Hampshire: $4.716

Connecticut: $4.704

When it comes to diesel prices, Rhode Island is now third-highest, at $6.306 per gallon. Only California and New York have more expensive diesel fuel.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.