Biden swears in first woman to lead Coast Guard

At a change-of-command ceremony at US Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, Biden noted the history-making nature of Fagan’s promotion.

With her appointment, Fagan also becomes the first female service chief in American history.

WASHINGTON — Admiral Linda Fagan was sworn in Wednesday by President Biden as the 27th commandant of the US Coast Guard, becoming the first woman to lead the service.

‘’There’s no one more qualified to lead the proud women and men of the Coast Guard, and she will also be the first woman to serve as commandant of the Coast Guard, the first woman to lead any branch of the United States armed forces,’’ Biden said. ‘’And it’s about time.’’

Advertisement

Fagan thanked her parents for ‘’their courage to allow me to begin this journey 41 years ago.’’

‘’I was 16. I announced my intent to attend the academy, full of righteousness as only a 16-year-old can be. And like all good parents, they said, ‘Oh, she’ll outgrow it,’’' Fagan said, drawing laughter from the crowd of about 1,800 uniformed Coast Guard members and guests.

‘’I did not,’’ she added.

Fagan, 58, succeeds Admiral Karl Schultz, who is retiring.

Fagan was previously vice commandant, a role she assumed last summer. Her decades of Coast Guard service include a tour on the heavy icebreaker Polar Star — the only woman aboard the ship — as well as assignments on every continent. She is also the Coast Guard’s first Gold Ancient Trident, which means she is the officer with the longest service record in the marine safety field.

In her remarks Wednesday, Fagan gave a symbolic nod to Admiral Owen Siler, the former Coast Guard commandant who played a key role in integrating women into the service beginning in the 1970s. She told the crowd that the shoulder boards she was wearing, which display an officer’s rank, were the same ones Siler wore while leading the service.

Advertisement

‘’If it was not for Owen Siler’s courage, I do not believe I would be standing here today,’’ Fagan said.

WASHINGTON POST

Jan. 6 panel gives Jordan deadline to comply with subpoena

House Republican Representative Jim Jordan was warned he has until June 11 to comply with a subpoena to testify before the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol after challenging the committee’s authority.

Jordan was initially summoned to testify last week but responded by challenging the panel’s constitutionality.

This week, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson fired back, instructing Jordan that he is flat wrong about the nine-member committee’s validity, pointing out that three US District Court decisions have upheld “it is duly constituted and empowered.”

Thompson underscored in a letter dated May 31 to Jordan, one of former president Donald Trump’s key congressional allies, there are “numerous meetings, calls and communications we would like to discuss with you.”

“Cooperation with our investigation would also give you the opportunity to resolve, on the record, inconsistencies in your public statements about the events of Jan. 6,” the Mississippi Democrat wrote. “For instance, you have offered inconsistent public statement regarding when and how many times you spoke with President Trump on Jan. 6.”

“Accordingly, the Select Committee looks forward to your attendance at a deposition no later than June 11, 2022,” Thompson wrote.

There was no immediate response from Jordan’s office. That date would come after the committee has said it plans to begin a series of public hearings, beginning June 9.

Advertisement

Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is one of five House Republicans the committee has subpoenaed to testify, including GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. None are known to have complied with the appearance dates on their subpoenas, and most are signaling potential legal showdowns. Whether they also received letters Tuesday from Thompson was not known.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife opens up about their marriage

WASHINGTON — Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,’’ five years after her divorce, as she opens up about her marriage in a new memoir.

Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction, her response to his infidelity — including an affair with her widowed sister-in-law — and her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine.

In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it, and how “it became my own addiction’' to document it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

Buhle said she found out about Hunter Biden’s affair with Hallie Biden, Beau’s widow, in November 2016, after her daughters asked the family’s therapist to tell her.

“I was shocked, but not heartbroken. Heartbreak has already flattened my self-esteem that past year,” she writes. She says her daughters discovered the relationship when searching through texts on Hunter’s phone.

Advertisement

Buhle told People that she and Hunter “come together in our shared love for our daughters,” as they prepare for their eldest daughter Naomi’s wedding at the White House this November.

While Hunter’s finances are under investigation by the Justice Department, Buhle told People that “I couldn’t be of any help,’’ adding, “I kept my head so deeply buried in the sand on our finances.’’

After Biden became President Barack Obama’s vice president in 2008, Buhle writes experiencing “one frequent reminder I wasn’t a true Biden,” when a Secret Service agent informed the family that her then-husband and daughters would receive round-the-clock protection, but not her.

Buhle, in 2019, legally reclaimed her maiden name.

“I was no longer a Biden,” she writes. ‘’I’d handed in my crown and shield because I no longer needed them. Maybe I never had.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Judge rules against Palin in bid for new libel trial

Sarah Palin lost her bid for a new trial in her libel case against The New York Times on Tuesday, with a judge ruling that she had failed to introduce “even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove the newspaper had defamed her in a 2017 editorial.

The written decision by US District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said that while mistakes were made as editors rushed to meet deadlines, “a mistake is not enough to win if it was not motivated by actual malice.”

Actual malice is the legal bar set by the Supreme Court that a public figure like Palin needs to prove to win a defamation case. That would mean either that the Times knew it was publishing false information or recklessly disregarded evidence despite harboring doubts about the truth of what it published.

Advertisement

“The striking thing about the trial here was that Palin, for all her earlier assertions, could not in the end introduce even a speck of such evidence,” Rakoff wrote. “Palin’s motion is hereby denied in its entirety.”

Lawyers for Palin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are pleased to see the court’s decision, and remain confident that the judge and jury decided the case fairly and correctly,” said Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for the Times.

The libel suit by Palin, a former Republican vice presidential candidate and governor of Alaska, focused on an editorial that falsely linked her campaign rhetoric to a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona. The Times corrected the editorial the morning after it was published.

Palin asserted that the editorial had been damaging to her reputation and career. Lawyers for the Times said that it was an “honest mistake” and that there was never any intention to harm Palin.

The trial came at a moment when people who believe journalists should be held liable for getting something wrong have been pushing to have the Supreme Court reconsider the issue. The current standard of libel was established by the 1964 case The New York Times Co. v. Sullivan.

The end of the trial earlier this year was not without drama. While jury deliberations were underway Feb. 14, Rakoff announced that he intended to dismiss the lawsuit — even if the jury ruled in Palin’s favor — because she had failed to show that the Times acted out of actual malice. The following day, the jury rejected Palin’s lawsuit.

It was later revealed that several jurors had learned of Rakoff’s decision while they were still deliberating, thanks to push notifications on their cellphones. But in a subsequent order, Rakoff said several jurors had told the court’s law clerk that the notifications “had not affected them in any way or played any role whatever in their deliberations.”

Palin’s lawyers cited the timing of Rakoff’s announcement as one reason that a new trial should be held. Palin can appeal, but appeals courts tend to be deferential to jury decisions.

In April, Palin announced that she would be running for Congress in Alaska, in a return to national politics. She will be joining a crowded field of nearly 40 candidates to fill the House seat left vacant by Representative Don Young, a Republican, who died in March.

NEW YORK TIMES