Biden was the most experienced incoming president in US history. So why isn’t he better at this?

No incoming president knew more about foreign policy, much less had deeper personal relationships with so many leaders around the globe. Biden served as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He had met with Vladimir Putin multiple times, including one on one in Moscow. And he had met twice with China’s Xi Jinping.

No incoming president knew more about Supreme Court picks and the federal judiciary. Biden spent 17 years serving as either the chairman or vice chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, overseeing thousands of nominations, including two of the most contentious in history.

Joe Biden was the most experienced incoming US president in history. He had been in elected office for 50 years when he won the presidency in 2020.

Biden is one of four presidents who previously served eight years as vice president. But none of the others – John Adams, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush – were given such a wide-ranging portfolio to prepare them for the presidency.

As vice president, Biden was President Obama’s point person on Afghanistan, passage of the Affordable Care Act, and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. He oversaw what was then the largest stimulus package in the nation’s history. He led the effort to enlarge NATO, creating international support for Ukraine. And he orchestrated full diplomatic relations between Turkey and Israel. Obama even put him in charge of the nation’s effort to cure cancer.

On issues pertinent to the moment he has also had extensive experience. Gun violence? Biden wrote the last crime bill and assault weapons ban. Abortion? He has lived through the full arc on the issue and changed - from being a fierce critic of the Roe decision in the 1970s to backing it entirely today.

Biden has watched American politics ebb and flow - from the days of Watergate to the advent of Ronald Reagan’s conservatism, to the “third way” politics of Bill Clinton, to the rise of the neocons under George W. Bush, to the politics of hope of Obama that devolved into a deeply polarized age that ushered in Donald Trump. Considered in earlier times something of a political moderate, he has now found himself pushing the most progressive agenda of any president in history – a sign he, too, can roll with the polarization.

It is almost unquestionably true that when Biden holds a meeting about a particular issue facing the presidency no one in the room knows as much as he does about it.

Pick a topic and Biden “gets it.”

But 16 months into his presidency, it is becoming increasingly clear that while he understands how we got here on any issue, he doesn’t have a plan as to where the nation should go next.

Particularly frustrating right now for Democrats is that Biden doesn’t have a clear plan on how to handle the biggest issue bothering Americans: rising inflation. As his Wall Street Journal op-ed this past weekend put it, Biden’s main argument on inflation is that he didn’t create it, he cannot really fix it beyond some supply chain issues, and, well, Americans just need to ride it out.

While getting US troops out of Afghanistan was popular, even supported by Trump who had negotiated it, Biden was faulted for clumsy execution of the plan. His poll numbers have never rebounded since.

Looming over it all is the fact that, despite his decades as a senator - unequaled by any president - and his party’s holding the majority in Congress, his legislative agenda has been stalled since the fall.

His approval ratings show how the American people feel: The latest Associated Press poll gave Biden a 36 percent job approval rating. That is Trump territory. Further, Biden is on track to have a lower approval rating than any president – including Trump – going into the midterm elections, according to the FiveThirtyEight average of polls.

Where Biden goes from here is unclear. It might be that he needs fresh ideas. It might be that he was a better legislator and vice president than a president. It could be that he will be better off when Republicans run Congress so he can cut deals.

What is clear, however, is that for all of his experience, he’s making a lot of mistakes.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.