They got the debt but not the degree

He took the class at least four times from two different institutions before he gave up on a plan to pursue architecture, a career path suggested by a vocational program after he injured his back on the job in a steel mill in 1996.

Some Americans who were saddled with massive debt but never completed their schooling could see their burden lightened as President Biden's deliberation on a student loan forgiveness plan has continued into the summer.

Still unable to pay off what he borrowed more than a quarter-century later, he said, he owes the federal government more than $63,000 for a degree he never received.

“For me to be retrained, I had to take out student loans,” Chaney, 56, said. “I had two babies and a disabled wife at the time, and I didn’t have the choice.”

Millions of Americans like Chaney borrowed to finance an education they didn’t complete. The reasons vary — the coursework didn’t fit their skills, illness, or family circumstances foiled their academic careers — but the result is the same: debt, sometimes in the tens of thousands of dollars, but no degree.

Now, with President Biden considering a forgiveness program to lighten the load on some — or all — of the nation’s 45 million federal student loan borrowers, debate has focused on whether it is appropriate to grant relief to those who borrowed money to increase their earning power. But the many borrowers who didn’t get the professional benefits of a degree would be perhaps the biggest beneficiaries.

Exactly how many borrowers fit that description is unclear, but it appears to happen frequently. Nearly 40 percent of full-time undergraduates who enrolled in the 2011-12 academic year accumulated some debt but did not have a degree after six years, said Mark Huelsman, the director of policy and advocacy at the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University.

About 37 percent of borrowers enrolling in four-year institutions in 2013 didn’t graduate within six years, either, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The rate was even higher — 75 percent didn’t earn a credential — at private, for-profit institutions.

“Fewer people end up getting to the finish line than a lot of people might think,” Huelsman said. “Even though college completion rates have ticked up slightly over the past several years, a very large portion of students simply do not finish a degree program.”

Chaney, of Circleville, Ohio, attended Columbus State Community College and Franklin University before turning to jobs in information technology, then truck driving. The debt was always more than he could afford, he said, and he filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

But that didn’t do anything for Chaney’s student loans, which are notoriously more difficult to discharge than other debts. In the years he spent sending money to creditors under a Chapter 13 payment plan, his student loan balance ballooned.

“I have always worked,” he said. “Never made over $40,000.”

Even much smaller balances can be a lingering burden for people without degrees, who are also more likely to slip into default.

In 2009, Xavier Sanchez started a nine-month audio engineering program in New York to get the kind of hands-on experience that would prepare him for a job as a recording engineer. But the experience left him underwhelmed — the school didn’t provide him with the skills and equipment he had expected, and the classes, which were often run by substitutes, were lacking, he said.

He dropped out after four months, but more than a decade later he’s still on the hook for about $7,000 in federal loans.

“I felt cheated out of a proper education,” said Sanchez, 36, of Dallas. He tried to have loans discharged through a federal program for misled borrowers but was rejected.

The debt could soon go away anyway. Biden has backed the idea of student loan relief since before his presidency, promising to knock $10,000 off the loans of “everybody in this generation.” The issue has been a subject of debate within the White House, and administration officials said no decisions had been made yet.

Forgiving $10,000 per borrower would completely wipe out the debt of 15 million individuals, or roughly one-third of all borrowers, including 4.65 million who were delinquent or in default, according to Education Department data sent to Congress last year.

Those who carry high debt loads without a bachelor’s degree, like Chaney, are a smaller but still meaningful group. About 15 percent of households that owe at least $30,000 have only some college classes or an associate degree, according to the Urban Institute.

Extinguishing $10,000 in debt wouldn’t make a big dent for those borrowers, though it would get them marginally closer to the finish line.