This family-run company made 19 custom caskets for victims of Texas school shooting

In the wake of the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a family-run company volunteered their time and resources to customize caskets for those who died.

“I’m on my way to help families in this tragic time.” Trey Ganem, the owner of the company, wrote on Facebook last Tuesday night. “This is something no family should ever have to deal with. My love and emotions are already there.”

Advertisement

Based in Edna, Texas — located near the Gulf Coast and about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Uvalde — Ganem’s SoulShine Industries designed the final resting place for 18 of the students and one of the fourth-grade educators.

Ganem told NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth that he personally spoke with every family to gain an understanding of who each person was and to gather enough details to craft a unique casket for them. While Ganem met with some of the loved ones in their own home, he spoke with others over the phone.

That was how Ganem, 50, and Billy Ganem, his 25-year-old son, learned how to tailor their themes and designs to each victim — down to the color coordination, the animals and symbols featured.

For the duo, their work is more than just painting. It’s about taking care to represent “the lives of the people who have passed,” Trey Ganem told NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

“I asked her [a mother] if she wanted a unicorn horn coming out of the llama and she started laughing, you know, and this is something I was trying to explain to them [his team], when the parents are doing something very special for their loved one, and when they get excited, you can take a little bit of their pain and suffering away,” he said.

Advertisement

But the undertaking, which required the caskets be produced in under a week, had its challenges. Smaller caskets are not readily available in larger quantities, and so there was a risk of them not being delivered on time for the funerals and memorials, which run through mid-June.

As a result, Ganem had to order the caskets from a manufacturer in Georgia — with the builder working for 20 successive hours to create them — and enlisted the help of a close friend who hired a trucking company to make the 26-hour trip from Texas to Georgia and back, BuzzFeed News reported.

The delivery arrived early Friday morning.

Father and son worked nonstop over Memorial Day weekend, Trey Ganem told CNN, finishing all 19 caskets after toiling away for nearly three days straight and running on only several hours of sleep. While the pair usually works alone, he told BuzzFeed News, about a dozen people collaborated on the effort, from assisting with sanding them down to the artwork.

“It has been an extremely emotional roller coaster for me,” Ganem told BuzzFeed News.

While each casket typically costs between $3,400 and $3,800 to make, SoulShine Industries offered their services to the Uvalde families for free, with Ganem telling CNN that he “didn’t even think twice” when asked to customize them.

Advertisement

In the past, Ganem told CNN he also made caskets for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Las Vegas mass shootings.

“We’re here to try to make a hard time a little easier,” Billy Ganem told BuzzFeed News. “There’s nothing we can really ever do to make it easier, but that’s our goal: to help the families ... start their grieving and their healing and just try to make something special for them.”

For one family, that meant a casket featuring “a dinosaur holding a flashlight and a pickle,” Ganem told NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. And for another, that translated to painting on the TikTok logo to capture Eliahna Torres’s infatuation with the platform, her mother told BuzzFeed News.

On Tuesday, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, recalled as a “jokester who made the honor roll,” and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10, who “excelled in school and learned how to sew from YouTube videos,” the New York Times reported, were both laid to rest.

The coming month will see more reminders of the loss reverberating through the community.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.