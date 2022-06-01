Biden on right track in bid to curb charter school funding

Your editorial “Biden’s misguided attack on charter schools” (May 22) argues that these schools serve mainly Black and Latino students and give poor students an “educational lifeline,” and mentions that there are long waiting lists. What you fail to mention is that only a small percentage of students get these supposed educational lifelines while the majority of children are left behind in struggling schools that are made even worse by the siphoning off of public money for charter schools. Shouldn’t all students be guaranteed an “educational lifeline”? Shouldn’t you advocate for equal schools for all students regardless of their address?

Advertisement

Charter schools are a distraction from the problem of properly funding all schools. I agree with elected officials, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, who support curbs on federal funding for charter schools. Let’s fully fund all traditional public schools first before spending money on enterprises with dubious success. No children should have to depend on something akin to winning the lottery to get the education they deserve.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Inge Buerger

Groveland





The key is great teachers

Your editorial is a misguided attack on President Biden’s proposal to make it more difficult for charter schools to receive federal grants.

The editorial notes that charter schools are free public schools. But most traditional public schools don’t have a waiting list.

The Globe does not seem to recognize that a great school has great teachers. Many teachers become great from years of experience.

Many years ago, I taught in a public school in Newton. Teachers were offered professional development opportunities to help them improve. New teachers were helped by supervisors who had been outstanding teachers themselves.

Many teachers in charter schools would love to teach in public schools if they could get a job in one. Having a union is one of the things they want most.

Advertisement

Joan D. Sheridan

Needham

The writer, who retired from teaching in 2005, taught third- and sixth-graders in the Newton Public Schools in the 1960s.





Charter school movement is an attack on unions

As a former Catholic school teacher, public school teacher and principal, and head of school of a charter, I must take issue with several points in the editorial “Biden’s misguided attack on charter schools.”

You write that charters are “often nonunion”; to my mind, what they are are bastions against unions. Charters are not under attack by President Biden; unions are under attack by the charter school movement.

Further, you imply that charters are popular among non-white families. The 2016 Massachusetts ballot initiative to lift the cap on new charters, funded in large part by big investors, was defeated, with landslide margins in Black and brown Boston wards.

As to Biden, he is keeping faith with supporters because teachers are a significant part of the Democratic coalition, and Biden is intent on following up on his campaign promises.

Edward M. Cook

Dorchester