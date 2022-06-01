Biden shouldn’t let bad optics sink a restored nuclear deal with Iran

Reactivating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will rile up the reflexive Iran loathers who believe, contrary to the facts and common sense, that the deal somehow gives Iran a clear path to a bomb, as well as those hard-liners who insist that if the United States simply cracks down longer and harder, Iran will capitulate and agree not to just to longer nuclear constraints but also to change other, non-nuclear aspects of its behavior.

Reportedly, President Biden has rejected that demand absent some kind of significant concession from Iran. The White House isn’t commenting, but if that becomes a sticking point that keeps the deal from being resurrected, it will be a foreign-policy blunder.

Negotiators have arrived at a point where restoring the Iran nuclear deal is possible, but one significant political obstacle remains: Iran is insisting that the United States take its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) off this country’s terrorist list .

Neither of those claims withstands scrutiny. By jump-starting the deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency will regain inspection rights of Iran’s facilities — and Iran’s supplies of enriched uranium will be reduced, both by collective tonnage and level of enrichment. Rather than enriching at 60 percent, as Iran is currently doing, purification will be limited to under 4 percent. That’s a level usable by nuclear power plants but far below the 90 percent needed for the production of nuclear bombs. When the deal is active again, there would be a basis for negotiating its extension. But even if its timelines aren’t lengthened, the United States won’t, by reentering the deal, give up any of the tools or options it would otherwise have to deal with Iran.

Former president Donald Trump’s failed approach to Iran gives the lie to that argument against a renewed deal. Trump asserted that by reimposing sanctions, the United States would be able to extract broader behavioral concessions from Iran. That didn’t happen. What occurred instead was that Iran began enriching uranium and stockpiling supplies beyond the levels allowed by the deal. As a result, the period required to produce enough fuel for a bomb has gone from about a year to perhaps a month.

In short, the just-get-tougher approach has gone nowhere.

But the Trump administration also created what has become a sticking point by designating the IRGC as a “foreign terrorist organization.” That was a hugely unusual action, since the Revolutionary Guard is an arm of that country’s military, albeit one that reports only to that country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

When he made the designation in 2019, then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo noted that it was the first time an organization that was part of another nation’s government had been put on the list.

The ostensible reason for the Trump administration’s decision was that the Revolutionary Guard supported terrorist organizations in the region, with its aid to proxies in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. But that move was also viewed as a way to boost Trump ally Benjamin Netanyahu, then the Israeli prime minister, who was locked in a tight election campaign. Netanyahu cited Trump’s action in a way that suggested it had come at his initiative.

Experts say that terrorist designation does little to increase US leverage or to heighten pressure on Iran. Reversing the designation, however, would certainly give the anti-Iran hard-liners an opportunity to blast away at Biden.

Still, defending that decision wouldn’t necessarily require educating Americans about the complexities of nuclear nonproliferation or Mideast politics. Rather, it really would be as simple as highlighting a point that top Israeli security experts have made since the US pullout: Abrogating the deal was a mistake, one that has made the situation with Iran worse. As the IAEA repeatedly certified, Iran was complying with the deal, which was constraining its nuclear program. That is no longer the case.

Yes, Iran is a tough and ornery customer. But as Special Envoy Robert Malley also told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week, “[T]he bottom line is that every single one of the problems we face with Iran would be vastly magnified, and our freedom of action to address them significantly reduced, if Iran’s leaders acquired a nuclear weapon. . . . Conversely, we will be in a much stronger position to confront them if we restore the constraints on Iran’s nuclear program that today are on the verge of disappearing.”

That reality dictates reversing the last administration’s myopic hard-line policy on Iran and going back to one that was working.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.