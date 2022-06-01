GOP wants to fortify schools. Sounds a little like prison

Re “NRA speakers hold fast after school massacre” (Page A6, May 28): Former president Donald Trump and his fellow Republican leaders are irrationally arguing for widespread use of single-entry points, hardening of doors, buildings encased in fencing, metal detectors, armed guards, and guns for teachers at schools throughout our nation. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that the GOP’s “big idea” appears to be turning schools into prisons. Lock ’em up, as they love to say. Even kids.

Jennifer McAndrew