LETTERS

GOP wants to fortify schools. Sounds a little like prison

Updated June 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
Former president Donald Trump prepares to read the names of the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting during the National Rifle Association annual convention on May 27 in Houston.Brandon Bell/Getty

Re “NRA speakers hold fast after school massacre” (Page A6, May 28): Former president Donald Trump and his fellow Republican leaders are irrationally arguing for widespread use of single-entry points, hardening of doors, buildings encased in fencing, metal detectors, armed guards, and guns for teachers at schools throughout our nation. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that the GOP’s “big idea” appears to be turning schools into prisons. Lock ’em up, as they love to say. Even kids.

Jennifer McAndrew

Melrose

Globe Opinion