Incarcerated people should have access to all calls they need

Re “A lifeline, not a frill: Make jail phone calls free” (Editorial, May 20): I am a full-time human services worker and a part-time master of social work student at Boston University. I recently completed a social work field placement with the Worcester public defender’s office, and I could not agree more with your assessment that in prison, phone calls home aren’t a frill but, rather, are as important as food and clothing.

For this reason, I encourage the Legislature to ensure that people have access to all the phone calls they need.

The Department of Correction and sheriffs’ departments have a sorry track record of complying with reform-oriented legislation, as the House chair of the Judiciary Committee recently documented. This record does not give me faith that prisons and jails will provide the access that legislators intend, without an explicit guarantee.