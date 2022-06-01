Mayor Wu, don’t protect the culture that protected Patrick Rose

Rose, a former Boston police officer and president of the patrolmen’s union, was recently sentenced to serve at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting six children over several decades. But, just like her predecessors, Wu — the first woman and first person of color to win election to the mayor’s office — has kept the full Rose story, as documented by a police internal affairs report, from the public. With that, she protects the same culture that protected Rose.

In many positive and energizing ways, Michelle Wu is a different kind of Boston mayor. In the long-running and troubling case of Patrick M. Rose, so far, not so much.

Rose, 67, was arrested in 2020 and charged with 33 counts of sexual abuse of six children ranging from ages 7 to 16. In April 2021, as Globe reporters Ivy Scott and Andrew Ryan recently reiterated, the Globe reported he was allowed to keep his badge for more than 20 years after top police officials determined he probably sexually abused a child in 1995. How Rose survived remains a mystery, along with who in the police hierarchy — and who in City Hall — knew about the charges against him.

When Rose’s conduct first came under scrutiny, Tom Menino was mayor. Two-plus decades later, when the Globe first reported on the case, Marty Walsh sat behind the Curley desk. The Walsh administration refused to release the Rose file, citing privacy concerns. After Walsh’s confirmation as US labor secretary, Acting Mayor Kim Janey released 13 pages from the 100-plus internal affairs file. That was the start of the file’s public disclosure and the end of it.

During a recent interview on WCVB’s “On the Record,” Wu at first seemed to suggest she was prevented from accessing the full, unredacted report. Then, on a subsequent interview on WGBH’s “Boston Public Radio,” Wu said she was “misinterpreted a little bit.” There was nothing stopping her from reading the file, and she now has, she said. But when it comes to releasing it, her hesitancy sounds familiar. As she and her aides weigh legal issues and privacy, “I’m working with the team to figure out exactly what the right balance is,” she said,

Why does release of the Rose file still matter? After all, justice has finally been served. Rose’s victims confronted him in court and got their chance to relate their torment and trauma. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison but could be released on parole after serving less than a decade. Still, as the Globe editorial board recently noted, many questions remain. Rose was allowed to stay on the police force and rise through union leadership ranks despite that long-ago internal investigation that concluded he probably sexually abused a child. An investigation by the state Department of Social Services also found he probably molested a child. Who knew that and still let Rose stay in law enforcement? And why?

Paul Evans was police commissioner when the Rose case was first investigated. He was followed by Kathleen O’Toole, Ed Davis, William Evans, and William Gross. Then came the two-day tenure of Dennis White, who was put on leave after a Globe report about an allegation of domestic violence involving him that dated back to 1999, which he denied. Janey ultimately fired him. Since then, Gregory Long has been serving as acting commissioner.

Advertisement

Paul Evans and Ann Marie Doherty, the former chief of internal investigations, said last year that “everything that could be done by the Boston Police Department was done in this matter to hold Rose accountable.” They also called for the full release of the files as a way to prove that. If they are correct, that’s the best argument for release. Let the public see what legal and contractual obstacles stood in the way of accountability and what needs to be changed to ensure future accountability.

Boston will soon have a new police commissioner. More than 30 candidates applied for the job, and as the Globe recently reported, the search committee is now winnowing the list down to three. But the department needs more than a new face. It needs a new culture. If Wu is the change agent she said she is, she should pull back the curtain on the one that protected Rose.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.