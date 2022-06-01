Boston College names Blake James, formerly of Miami, as athletic director

“Blake brings extensive experience, understands the issues facing intercollegiate athletics today, and is committed to BC’s mission,” said University President William P. Leahy, S.J. “I look forward to welcoming him to Boston College.”

James was most recently in the same role at Miami from 2013-21, leading the Hurricanes to multiple NCAA and ACC championships across numerous sports.

In his role, James oversaw 18 varsity sports involving more than 400 student-athletes, with a staff of more than 250 individuals and an annual budget of $123 million.

“It is truly an honor to join the Boston College family as the William V. Campbell Director of Athletics,” said James. “I am grateful to Fr. Leahy for the opportunity to lead the Eagles and for his confidence in me and in our shared vision for BC Athletics. We will strive for excellence in all of our pursuits in alignment with our Jesuit values. We will compete for championships with integrity, with incredible young men and women, and talented and compassionate coaches and staff supporting their journeys.”

James replaces Patrick Kraft, who was named athletic director at Penn State.

