The Celtics felt the influence of the Warriors dynastic title run

Forward Grant Williams was a freshman at Tennessee in 2017 when the Warriors and Cavaliers met in the Finals for the third straight year. Most of his teammates were Cleveland fans so he wanted to go against them for the fun of it, and Williams appreciated Golden State forward Draymond Green’s style of play.

Forward Jaylen Brown had just finished his freshman year at California in 2016 when the Warriors lost to Cleveland in the Finals. He went to plenty of Golden State’s games that season because coach Steve Kerr’s son, Nick, happened to be his teammate in nearby Berkeley.

SAN FRANCISCO — Celtics star Jayson Tatum was a junior at Chaminade Prep in St. Louis when the Warriors’ dynasty started with a win over the Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals. He was pulling for Golden State forward David Lee, an alumnus of his high school.

“When they beat [Cleveland],” Williams said, “I talked so much trash for a week.”

At the time, Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green were all in their mid-20s, and their influential, 3-point-spraying style quickly redefined the modern NBA. They ended up reaching the Finals in five consecutive seasons, winning three titles.

Now, three years after their last appearance, they are back and facing the Celtics, and their core persists. The difference is that they are no longer the young stars with seemingly endless futures ahead.

They are in their 30s, they have all dealt with substantial injuries, and time has begun to leave its mark. There is a general belief that they might be clinging to their final days at the top.

And although Boston’s style of play hardly resembles Golden State’s—the Celtics’ run has been built on a relentless defense—the similarities of their separate timelines are impossible to ignore.

Tatum, who was named First-Team All-NBA last month, is just 24. Brown is 25. Of Boston’s top eight rotation players, Al Horford is the only one who is in his 30s.

“I think they are pretty much the age we were back then,” Thompson said of the Celtics. “You have to give that organization credit. I feel like Brown and Tatum and Smart have been there for 10 years already. They worked hard to get here, just like we did. We respect them, and they present unique challenges to us.”

In these Finals, the Celtics will get an up-close look at the team that is everything they wish to become, a team that knows what it takes to create something enduring.

The last three NBA titles were won by the Lakers, Raptors and Bucks. None even reached the conference finals the following year. This is not easy, even though Golden State once made it appear to be.

“It’s one of those things where you’re just excited to compete against those guys,” Williams said, “and hopefully create those memories for some college kids that are coming up, and high school kids, where they can say that they remember the moment where you guys trumped the super-team dynasty of the Warriors.”

The Celtics played in the conference finals in four of the last six seasons, but this is their first time reaching this point. And they don’t even have veterans who accumulated Finals experience on other teams. In fact, Horford had played in the most games of any active player not to reach the Finals until he did so this season.

The Warriors have an extensive database now, but it wasn’t always there.

“I think like anything else, the first time you feel something, first time you do something, there’s an unknown and a mystery about it, which makes it even more exciting in a lot of ways,” Kerr said. “You know, the first time that I went to the Finals as a player, it was kind of the same feeling. Then if you’re lucky enough to do it again, you feel like, ‘All right, I know what to expect.’”

When asked Wednesday if anything had caught him off guard during his first trip to the Finals in 2015, and what he wished he’d known then, Curry smiled and said he didn’t want to give Boston’s squad of first-timers any free advice. Then he shared some memories anyway.

“The biggest thing is days like today where your routine is a little different than it usually is in terms of your practice and your preparation and all that,” he said. “There are obviously nerves and adrenaline and anxiety and nerves, like everything in terms of the emotions of playing at this stage. That first game is sometimes all over the place because of that. And once you settle in, it does become about basketball, like it normally is.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.