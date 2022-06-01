First-year coach Vanessa Pino has Central Catholic girls’ lacrosse on the brink of a breakthrough

“There was basically silence for the whole year,” senior captain Grace Lydon said. “We had some options, but it was always the wrong timing.”

Athletic director Zach Blaszak interviewed a number of promising candidates, but nothing seemed to align. A few were recent college grads and found jobs elsewhere. Others were either getting married or starting families. It was an enticing job, and many were intrigued, but Blaszak was stumped. A couple team dads even talked to Blaszak at one point and let him know they were happy to help as needed to make sure the season wasn’t canceled entirely.

In early February, with spring sports just a few weeks away, Central Catholic still needed to hire a girls’ lacrosse coach.

One familiar candidate, 2021 assistant Vanessa Pino, was initially unsure whether it was the right move at the right moment. Pino, a 2015 Central Catholic graduate and former player at Lasell College, decided to take a leap. Blaszak did the same to make her a first-time head coach.

Four months later, both parties are ecstatic they made that decision. With the Pino at the point, the fifth-ranked Raiders (17-0-1) captured the program’s first Merrimack Valley regular season title since 2011. Division 1 contender Central Catholic — scheduled to play Austin Prep in the regular-season finale Wednesday night — is on the hunt for its first state title ever, and Pino couldn’t be prouder.

“They came in and were ready to work,” Pino said. “They knew their potential from day one.”

Once Pino accepted the job, she put her own spin on the position alongside assistants and fellow former Raiders Deanna Savary, Emily Frocione, and Christa Davis. They implemented “Wacky Workout Wednesdays,” in which the Raiders dress up in themes such as “beach day,” their “best version of Adam Sandler,” “blue day” in honor of Autism Awareness Day, and more.

Those conditioning-based practices are intense, but the costumes lighten the mood. The coaches dress up as well, as everyone has something to look forward to in the middle of the week. Pino balances goofiness and seriousness, and her players appreciate that approach and follow suit.

“Her being close to our age really helped us connect with her,” sophomore Kierstyn Zinter said. “She pushes us to be better every single day and never lets us settle for anything less.”

That mind-set translated to the field right away. The Raiders, who have two freshmen, 10 sophomores, four juniors, and four seniors, are a young, balanced, and versatile team.

Midfielders Lydon (80 draw controls, 51 goals) and Zinter (52 draw controls, 28 ground balls) help lead the way. Freshman Kerri Finneran, who has already eclipsed 100 goals in year one, and Nicolette Licare, Alexandra Paglia, and Maeve DeLisle are also catalysts.

The Raiders knew something special was in play when they cruised past rival North Andover, 21-3, to open the season. Wins over Wayland, Billerica (twice), Newburyport, and Chelmsford (twice) have been highlights along the way, and the only tie came against New Hampshire power Bishop Guertin in April.

When Central Catholic clinched the conference title with a triumph over Billerica, the celebration was subdued that night because they weren’t positive it was official. The next day at practice, once they knew for sure, they let loose and reflected on how far they’ve come.

“Everyone does their part every game, and it all fits in perfectly together like a puzzle,” Lydon said. “It was very, very exciting to be a part of history and to be able to be up on a banner in our gym, especially after such a long time.”

The Raiders, who advanced to the Division 1 North quarterfinals in both 2019 and 2021, understand they now have a “big target on their backs” following such a stellar regular season. They’re keeping everything as light as possible, with beach days, pasta dinners, and more, to stay relaxed as the competition stiffens and the stakes are magnified.

This has been a historic spring regardless of how the next few weeks unfold, but they know a state title is well within reach.

“I’ve said from day one that the 2022 season is going to be a special one,” Pino said. “It sure has been, but we still have a lot more to prove.”

Freshman midfielder Kerri Finneran (center) has racked up 100 goals in her first season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Quick sticks

▪ After losing, 8-1, to Lincoln-Sudbury in its second game of the season, Concord-Carlisle responded to outlast the Warriors, 7-6, on the road last Thursday to capture the Dual County League tournament title.

The Patriots trailed 6-5 late, but scored twice in the last eight minutes — while also down a player — to earn a signature victory. Coach Erin Cash said they’ve learned a lot from facing so many of the state’s best and were able to put it all together against their biggest rival.

“Winning with that adversity showed a lot of grit and tenacity,” Cash said. “It always feels great to get redemption, and we’re playing our best come tournament time, so we’re psyched.”

▪ Sandwich (17-1-1) has won six straight following a loss to Scituate and will face Dartmouth on Thursday – a team it tied in mid-April. The Blue Knights, who made the Division 2 South semifinals last spring, have established themselves as contenders in Division 4.

- Monomoy junior Lucy Mawn scored her 100th goal of the season as the Sharks earned a 17-7 win over Plymouth South on Tuesday.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.