fb-pixel Skip to main content

Game 51: Reds at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated June 1, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Garrett Whitlock will make his eighth consecutive start for the Red Sox Wednesday night.Rich Gagnon/Getty

The Red Sox bats again were quiet in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Reds. That came after the Sox were shut out, 10-0, on Monday night against the Orioles. After winning six in a row, the Sox have gone 3-5, including 2-4 at Fenway against two of the worst teams in MLB.

The Sox will conclude their two-game series with the Reds, who are 14 games below .500 and in last place in the NL Central, Wednesday night. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound.

Here’s a preview

Lineups

REDS (17-31): TBA

Pitching: RHP Hunter Greene (2-6, 5.89 ERA)

RED SOX (23-27): TBA

Advertisement

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.49 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Reds vs. Whitlock: Aramis Garcia 1-1

Red Sox vs. Greene: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers leads MLB in hits (72), hard hit balls (95-plus m.p.h., 91), extra-base hits (32), and total bases (127).

Notes: The Red Sox have lost each of their last two series-opening games after winning five consecutive series openers. … Kiké Hernández has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games and reached base safely in 18 of his last 19. … After starting the season as a reliever, Whitlock is making his eighth consecutive start. He has allowed more than three runs just once in a start. … Greene is looking for consecutive wins after striking out six and allowing five runs on seven hits over five innings in his last outing, a 20-5 win over

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video