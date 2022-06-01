Game 51: Reds at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox bats again were quiet in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Reds. That came after the Sox were shut out, 10-0, on Monday night against the Orioles. After winning six in a row, the Sox have gone 3-5, including 2-4 at Fenway against two of the worst teams in MLB.
The Sox will conclude their two-game series with the Reds, who are 14 games below .500 and in last place in the NL Central, Wednesday night. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound.
Lineups
REDS (17-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Hunter Greene (2-6, 5.89 ERA)
RED SOX (23-27): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.49 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Reds vs. Whitlock: Aramis Garcia 1-1
Red Sox vs. Greene: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers leads MLB in hits (72), hard hit balls (95-plus m.p.h., 91), extra-base hits (32), and total bases (127).
Notes: The Red Sox have lost each of their last two series-opening games after winning five consecutive series openers. … Kiké Hernández has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games and reached base safely in 18 of his last 19. … After starting the season as a reliever, Whitlock is making his eighth consecutive start. He has allowed more than three runs just once in a start. … Greene is looking for consecutive wins after striking out six and allowing five runs on seven hits over five innings in his last outing, a 20-5 win over
