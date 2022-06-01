Game 51: Reds at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox bats again were quiet in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Reds. That came after the Sox were shut out, 10-0, on Monday night against the Orioles. After winning six in a row, the Sox have gone 3-5, including 2-4 at Fenway against two of the worst teams in MLB.

The Sox will conclude their two-game series with the Reds, who are 14 games below .500 and in last place in the NL Central, Wednesday night. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound.

Here’s a preview