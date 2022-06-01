The Globe staff predicts the outcome of the NBA Finals

Adam Himmelsbach — Celtics in 6: The Warriors remain dangerous, but this Celtics core has given them fits over the years even when Golden State was at its peak. Boston coach Ime Udoka will wear down this aging Warriors group over the course of the series, and the Celtics will celebrate a title for the first time since 2008.

Gary Washburn — Celtics in 6: A team of destiny plays like a team of destiny.

Here’s how the Globe staff covering the NBA Finals sees the series playing out.

Chris Gasper — Warriors in 6: The only thing that trumps elite defense is elite shooting coupled with home court.

Nicole Yang — Celtics in 7: The Celtics have said they don’t like to make things easy, so back-to-back-to-back seven-game series en route to a title would only be fitting.

Chad Finn — Celtics in 7: A Marcus Smart 3 wins it, because ridiculous is the rule with these guys.

Katie McInerney — Warriors in 6: This Celtics team may believe it has the experience to make it over the final hurdle, but Curry, Thompson, Green, and Co. have been here before — and they’ll prove that.

Dan Shaughnessy — Celtics in 7: Ime Udoka played at the University of San Francisco. Like Bill Russell and K.C. Jones. It comes full circle.

Tara Sullivan ― Warriors in 5: Celtics’ defense finally meets its match against the full-strength, fast-moving, fluid Warriors.

Scott Thurston — Warriors in 7: Golden State’s veteran savviness tips the scales as Celtics’ magical run falls just short.







