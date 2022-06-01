Marcus Smart has earned the respect and admiration of the Warriors

Coach Steve Kerr and multiple players were not shy with their praise for Smart, who became the first guard to win the league’s defensive player of the year award since Gary Payton in 1996. Kerr likened Smart to Warriors forward Draymond Green , specifically highlighting his ability to anticipate plays, understand angles, and defend all positions.

“You have to give the young man credit,” said guard Klay Thompson . “He earned that DPOY [Defensive Player of the Year]. He improved his outside shooting, and he’s just become a very good two-way player. Guys who get the most out of their ability, you have respect for, and he continues to do that.”

SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors are holding their cards close to the chest ahead of the NBA Finals, but there is one thing they aren’t afraid to concede: Celtics guard Marcus Smart is one hell of a defender.

Green, who won defensive player of the year in 2017, also recognized Smart’s basketball IQ.

“I think he really thinks the game,” Green said Wednesday. “You can see it in the way he plays, the way he’s teaching guys, the way he’s commanding attention in the huddles, going through the X’s and O’s in the huddle. You see it all. I think he does a great job of that.”

But Green wanted to commend Smart’s leadership skills, too, especially their role in Boston’s defense as a whole. The Celtics finished the regular season with the best defensive rating in the league (106.2), and that number has only improved during the postseason (105.1).

According to Green, both Smart and Celtics coach Ime Udoka deserve a lot of credit for getting the most out of every player on the floor.

“You respect and admire that everyone is defending,” Green said. “There is not a guy that comes on the floor that isn’t giving 110 percent on that side of the ball.”

Smart has battled through multiple injuries this postseason — a right quad contusion, a right midfoot sprain, and a sprained right ankle — but was not on the team’s injury report Wednesday. He undoubtedly will play a key role in slowing Golden State’s high-flying offense.

“I think people tend to forget — Marcus Smart’s No. 1 attribute or positive coming out of the draft was his leadership,” Green said. “That he’s a winner, a true point guard. The qualities that he has, especially on that side of the ball, are those of a leader.”

Status uncertain

The Warriors have listed Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala as questionable for Game 1. Kerr said all three players participated in the team’s brief scrimmage Wednesday, so the coaching staff will monitor how their bodies respond on Thursday.

“It was a good sign that all three were able to have contact today,” Kerr said.

As he did Thursday, Payton II kept things vague when asked what needs to happen in order for him to be cleared following his left elbow fracture in early May. But he expressed optimism and excitement about the potential opportunity.

“Hopefully, you get to see the old GP,” he said.

Payton said he hasn’t yet heard much from his father, Gary Payton, who won an NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2006. Payton’s nickname, “Young Glove,” is a play off of that of his father’s, as both players are known for their lockdown defense.

“I don’t think there’s nothing he can really tell me at this point other than go out and be yourself,” Payton II said. “Be aggressive. Go out and have fun. I’m sure I’ll still hear from him.”

Diversity welcomed

Iguodala is happy to see the increased diversity among the league’s head coaches, with the number of Black coaches now at an all-time high.

Two years ago, after the NBA’s “bubble” season, there were seven Black head coaches. Now, following the Lakers’ hiring of Darvin Ham, there are 15. Iguodala, who is one of the vice presidents of the players’ association, noted that some of the progress is because the success of some Black coaches has forced the narrative to shift.

“We haven’t had those narratives that put us in a bad light,” he said. “Early on, you know, a lot of the former players who got opportunities, who are African American, if it didn’t quite go their way, that narrative was really drawn out and it was really hard for them to get more than one opportunity. Their only opportunity was make or break.

“You had to overachieve or you never got the opportunity again and no one really talked about that. Just kind of how the headlines looked, the way you portray Black coaches historically hasn’t been in a fair light, whereas on the other side, you had that term ‘the good ol’ boys’ club,’ where you’re just recycling the names over and over again.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.