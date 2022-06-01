Mets complete perfect homestand

Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to 10 games, matching Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for the second-longest in franchise history. New York went 6-0 against National League East rivals Philadelphia and Washington for its first undefeated homestand of six or more games since a 10-0 run in April 2015.

Tomás Nido went 4 for 4 with three RBIs at the bottom of the batting order, Carlos Carrasco combined with three relievers on New York’s second consecutive shutout, and the Mets beat the Nationals, 5-0, on Wednesday afternoon to finish a perfect homestand.

The first-place Mets, riding their longest winning streak of the season, now head to California for a 10-game trip against the Dodgers, Padres, and Angels that starts Thursday night.

New York (35-17) is 18 games over .500 for the first time since ending the 2015 regular season 90-72 on the way to its last World Series appearance.

It was the Mets’ ninth shutout this season, most in the majors, and it followed a 10-0 whitewash of the Nationals on Tuesday night. The Mets are 13-2-1 in series this year — though their only two sweeps came on this homestand. The six-game winning streak marks their longest of the year.

Harper, Segura out

Phillies star Bryce Harper was a late scratch from the lineup prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Giants because of right forearm soreness.

The news came hours after the slumping Phillies learned second baseman Jean Segura would be sidelined for up to three months.

Harper has been the team’s designated hitter after being diagnosed with a small UCL tear in his right elbow, which he hurt on a throw from right field in April.

The two-time MVP had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured right elbow on May 15 and then missed the next five games to recover.

He has been back in the lineup since, and was in manager Joe Girardi’s original lineup for the final game of the three-game series against the Giants. Harper, who last played in the field on April 16, is batting .303 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 45 games.

Segura fractured his right index finger while attempting to bunt in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 7-4 11-inning loss. He will have surgery as early as Friday and miss 10 to 12 weeks.

Guardians finish sweep

Rookie Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and the Guardians beat the Royals, 4-0, to complete a three-game sweep in Cleveland.

Pilkington, making his third career start and sixth appearance, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth. The lefthander is taking the rotation spot of injured Aaron Civale.

José Ramírez had a run-scoring ground out in the fifth for his major league-leading 52nd RBI. Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez, and Richie Palacios also drove in runs for Cleveland.

Kansas City has dropped 11 of 13 and has the worst record in the majors at 16-33.

Pilkington (1-0) struck out his first four hitters. He stranded two in the second and one in the third before dodging major trouble in the fourth.

Cardinals sweep Padres

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Dakota Hudson threw seven strong innings, and the Cardinals beat the visiting Padres, 5-2, to complete a three-game sweep.

Nick Wittgren earned his first save by getting the last out of the game when he retired pinch-hitter Robinson Canó on a fly ball with the bases loaded.

The Cardinals have won five of six games. The Padres have lost four of five.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 23 games and reached safely for a career-best 37th consecutive game. Goldschmidt went 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored. He is hitting .353 this season.