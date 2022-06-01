Pitching staff will need to evolve for Red Sox to truly contend

As much as the Sox looked like an improved team in May compared with their poor early performance, they still played .500 ball. They will need significant improvement if they are to emerge as a legitimate contender.

The Sox’ hopes of getting to .500 over a seven-game homestand against two last-place teams — the Orioles and Reds — had vanished.

June arrived with a sobering reality check. At 23-27, the Red Sox entered Wednesday night’s game against the Reds with the sixth-worst record in the American League, closer to the last-place Orioles than any team currently in a playoff spot.

“I think we played a lot better in the last few weeks, a lot more like the club we thought we would be. But what we did the first month of the season still counts,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “And so we’re going to have to do this for a while longer to really jump in this thing where we want to be.”

The jarring offensive concerns that confronted the team in the first five weeks of the season have faded after the Red Sox pummeled opponents for an average of 6.7 runs over the final 21 games of May. But the pitching staff appears incomplete, and in its current form unlikely to help the Sox achieve the sustained surge that will be needed to leapfrog at least five teams to enter the postseason picture.

The Sox staff entered Wednesday with middle-of-the-pack numbers across the board: a 3.95 ERA (16th in MLB), 22.9 percent strikeout rate (13th), and 8.1 percent walk rate (12th).

The bullpen has posted similar numbers to the rotation, but with a particularly ill-timed vulnerability to homers in close situations, contributing to a major league-leading 12 blown saves. And each night seems to come with a different late-innings experiment to try to find the right arms to fit together, often with disappointing results.

“Fair to say at this point we were hoping to have a more settled picture in the bullpen than we have,” said Bloom.

Is there a path for the Sox to become something other than an offensively reliant team? Are there reinforcements they can add from inside or outside the organization?

Bloom acknowledged the potential value of an experienced late-innings bullpen arm (“I don’t think anybody should sell short the value of experience, especially in a place like Boston,” he said) but stopped well short of declaring it a priority to add an experienced reliever from outside of the organization.

“Some of the most effective bullpens are not necessarily the most experienced or most well known or best compensated,” he said. “They’re just guys who are really good at getting people out.”

Bloom spoke of the need to have current members of the organization emerge as reliable. Still, the Sox almost surely will need to reconfigure personnel in order to emerge with the depth of arms necessary to get past the .500 mark, let alone contend.

How might that happen? With Chris Sale getting closer to facing live hitters in Fort Myers, Fla., Bloom said the Sox hadn’t thought ahead to whether Garrett Whitlock might be a candidate to move to the bullpen once the lefthander (whose best-case scenario is likely a July return) is back.

Of course, the Sox may be reluctant to move Whitlock out of the rotation even when Sale does return, particularly if he remains a steady source of five to six innings while other veteran starters (most notably Rich Hill) continue their recent struggles.

Bloom left the door open to having some of the team’s talented arms in Triple A — a group that now includes Brayan Bello, Josh Winckowski, and Brandon Walter, and that may feature Bryan Mata by the end of the month — helping in the big leagues in the rotation or out of the bullpen.

“Our hope as the summer goes along [is that] we’re seeing guys from [Worcester] continue to have an opportunity,” Bloom said.

Given the excitement surrounding the WooSox group as starters, as well as the expected availability of Sale and perhaps James Paxton as the season progresses, the Sox seem unlikely to make deals to upgrade their rotation. Their fit for relief roles of the team’s prospects is less clear.

As excited as the Red Sox are about their group of pitchers in the upper levels, they acknowledge that the top pitching prospects there need further development in Triple A, and that if they are asked to perform in unfamiliar bullpen roles, they’ll likely be limited to very specific roles that reflect their inexperience.

In other words, the Sox’ prospects seem unlikely to provide them with what has been glaringly absent through two months: A stabilizing anchor in the bullpen who is capable of pitching two and on occasion even three consecutive days in pivotal situations.

In June, it will be incumbent on the Red Sox to prove that they have a team worthy of upgrades. If that happens, it will fall to Bloom and the front office in the days leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline to provide the pitching reinforcements that seem necessary to have a meaningful shot at October baseball.

