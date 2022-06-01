Red Sox solve flamethrower Hunter Greene, defeat Reds at Fenway

Garrett Whitlock registered his second win of the season, going six innings. The one run against Whitlock came in the sixth, but it was unearned. Whitlock did not have a strikeout in this one, making him the third Red Sox pitcher this century to have an outing of 6 innings, 0 strikeouts, and 0 earned runs. The others: Aaron Cook in 2012 and Curt Schilling in 2007.

The Red Sox managed to salvage a split Wednesday night in their two-game series with the Reds. The 7-1 win helped the Sox improve to 24-27 heading into a key three-city West Coast trip that will begin Friday night in Oakland.

Advertisement

Yet Wednesday night was about the offense, including Jackie Bradley Jr.’s four RBIs.

The Red Sox couldn’t solve Reds starter Hunter Greene through three innings. Greene, harnessing his triple-digit four-seam fastball and his lower-90s slider, carved the Red Sox up for seven strikeouts in that span, drawing 11 swings and misses.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Greene struck out the side in the first, Franchy Cordero, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez. He caught Cordero looking at a 3-and-2,101-mile-per-hour fastball that nipped the outer edge of the plate. Greene then blew a 100-m.p.h. fastball by Devers to begin the at-bat, then spun a slider by Devers to end it. Martinez fouled off a Greene fastball on the first pitch of his at-bat. Later on, Greene got Martinez to chase two sliders out of the zone.

Greene allowed a double to Trevor Story on a slider in the second, but still dazzled in that inning, fanning Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez. Green tallied two more strikeouts in the third: Bobby Dalbec, and again Cordero. But the end was near for the righthander.

How? Well, consider. Greene is mainly a two-pitch pitcher, tossing his four-seamer 52.9 percent of the time and his slider 41.4 percent. He rarely uses his changeup, just 5.6 percent. That meant the Sox could sit on one of the two pitches (slider of fastball) and eliminate the other.

Advertisement

And while Greene’s fastball is overpowering, it’s also flat, leading to a whopping 11 homers on that pitch this year.

The Sox, meanwhile, are tailor-made for a pitcher like Greene. They entered Wednesday ranked fifth in slugging (.444) and homers (11) on pitches of 95 m.p.h. or higher. But in the fourth inning, the Red Sox didn’t beat Greene with homers or slugging, really. Just professional at-bats. Veterans versus an obvious rookie.

Greene had Devers down, 0 and 2, before Devers stung a 100-m.p.h. fastball off the left-center field wall. Greene had Martinez down, 0 and 2, then 1 and 2, before Martinez lined a single up the middle. Green had Bogaerts down, 0 and 2, before Bogaerts got the count back to even, and then delivered a broken-bat single on a fastball up the middle to bring across the first run of the game.

All three Red Sox hitters were behind in the count, all ended up with hits. Greene’s inability to put them away left him without answers. So, after a mound visit, he tried to sneak in a slider by Alex Verdugo. But Verdugo wasn’t fooled, leading to a two-run double. Bradley kept the line moving later in the frame with an RBI single up the middle, an approach that proved effective against Greene. Suddenly, Greene’s dazzling beginning turned into 3⅔ innings, six hits, four runs (all earned), and eight strikeouts.

Advertisement

The line enabled Whitlock to pitch freely, leading to his six frames of one-run ball.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.