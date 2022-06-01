Reds slugger Joey Votto goes deep twice but not quite deep enough, settling for two doubles at Fenway

“It’s such a great place,” he said. “It’s very unique, the angles and all that.”

He had never been to Fenway Park as a manager, but he’d been plenty of times as a player. He knew the park had character, to say the least.

In a baseball career that’s lasted almost 30 years, Reds manager David Bell has strolled to home plate and gone over the ground rules more times and at more parks than he can remember.

When the umpires explained all the quirks Tuesday before the Reds’ 2-1 win over the Red Sox, Bell nodded the way he normally would.

“We went over the ground rules before the game and they talked about that and you just listen,” Bell said. “You don’t actually think it’s going to happen.”

Then Joey Votto stepped to the plate in the fifth inning of a scoreless game. Votto got a hold of an 0-and-2 curveball from Sox starter Michael Wacha and sent it howling toward the Sox bullpen. The rocket ricocheted off the edge of the short fence back onto the warning track in center field.

Instead of trotting out his third homer of the season, Votto settled for a double.

From the on-deck circle, catcher Tyler Stephenson wasn’t sure what happened.

“I looked up and I looked in the light and from there on out, I couldn’t tell if it bounced off the wall or whatever it was,” he said.

Cincinnati's Joey Votto keeps an eye on his fifth-inning double Tuesday night at Fenway. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Reds were up, 1-0, in the eighth when lightning struck twice. This time Votto laced a 1-and-0 changeup from Sox reliever Tyler Danish out to the Green Monster. The fly ball caught the lip of the wall and bounced back to center field. Votto once again stopped his trot at second.

This time, though, Votto had questions.

Votto turned to second base umpire Edwin Moscoso to sort through what they just saw.

Bell sprung from the dugout to get some clarity. The call on the field was that the ball was in play and a crew chief review confirmed it.

But for Votto to come within inches of a homer, not once but twice in the same night, was something Bell hadn’t seen in all his years.

“I don’t think I have,” Bell said. “I really don’t. To come that close to two home runs on really almost identical plays, different parts of the ballpark.”

For his part, Votto wasn’t dwelling on games of inches after the win.

“I just think about my swing,” he said. “That’s it. I get upset if I miss-hit homers. It’s all about long-term success, and if I’m not swinging the bat well and getting lucky then that’s not projectable.

“Those swings today were swings that I can take into any stadium and they can be home runs or they can be doubles or they could be outs. But you have a chance of being successful over the big picture.”

The Reds hadn’t won at Fenway since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series and hadn’t beaten the Red Sox since 2008. Votto went 2 for 3 and the two doubles tied him with Barry Larkin for most in Reds history. Coming in, he was hitting .165 with two homers and 10 RBIs.

“I feel like my swing is in a much better place relative to the beginning of the season,” he said.

Fenway wasn’t particularly kind to Votto the last time he made the trip. He played two games in Boston in May 2014 and went 1 for 9 with two strikeouts. Barely a week after the visit, an MRI revealed he had a strained left quadriceps.

He took some satisfaction in returning to Boston healthy eight years later and having some success, even if he was a couple of wind gusts from a bigger night.

“The last time I was hurt and felt like I got bullied by the fans,” Votto said. “And normally I can answer back, but I wasn’t at my very best. Whereas now I feel healthy, I feel strong, I feel like I’m in a good place. And when they start giving it to me, I feel like I can answer back.

“So in terms of that, it’s one of the more enjoyable parts of the game, the back and forth with fans. And when you’re playing well, not only can you answer with your words, but you can also answer with action. And building that relationship with the fans is one of my favorite parts of the game and this is one of the best cities for it.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.