Shawsheen baseball rallies in the sixth to beat Diman in State Vocational/Large School title game

“[Diman pitcher Dylan Amaral] didn’t throw me any off-speed, surprisingly, but I just had to hit what I did,” Galanis said.

Batting in the nine-hole, Galanis made contact and the ball bounced up the middle. Diman second baseman Byron Bell attempted to make the play at home, but pinch runner Blake Parrot beat the throw for the go-ahead run.

The Shawsheen baseball team needed a breakthrough. The Rams had two runners in the bottom of the sixth inning, the game tied 2-2, against visiting Diman of the State Vocational/Large School championship game when sophomore Evan Galanis stepped to the plate.

The hit sparked a five-run rally for the Rams , highlighted by a two-run triple from junior Mavrick Bourdeau , who pitched a clean seventh inning of relief to seal the 7-2 win in Billerica.

“The third time through the order, the guys were feeling comfortable, and you felt that they could break it open at any time,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said.

Shawsheen (19-3) won the program’s second vocational crown, the first since 2017. With the MIAA Division 4 Tournament — the sixth-seeded Rams will play Easthampton in a first-round matchup (TBA) — McCarthy believes adding this hardware provides a tune-up.

“It’s a good confidence boost,” McCarthy said. “It just gives us that momentum heading in [to the state tournament].”

As a vocational school, the players work shop jobs in addition to their school work, and Bourdeau, who is employed by Desired Temperatures Inc. HVAC in Dracut, believes that gives the team an edge.

“Going to work, putting in like seven hours a day, then come into baseball, it gets tiring, but it makes you have a hard-nosed personality,” he said. Bourdeau also believes it helps their chemistry, as the team spends a lot of time hanging out after work.

The team is happy to have the vocational title under their belt, but senior pitcher Jack Glennon (4 hits, 1 strikeout) knows more lies ahead.

“It’s fun and all,” said Glennon, who works for ControlAir Systems in Burlington. “But the job’s not finished.”

Boys’ lacrosse

Arlington Catholic 8, Boston Latin 7 — Sophomore John Boyle (2 goals) scored the winner halfway through the fourth quarter to give the Cougars (12-6) a nonleague victory.

Lynnfield 15, Bishop Fenwick 5 — Jack Calichman surpassed 100 points on the season with three goals and four assists in the nonleague win for the Pioneers (14-4).

Girls’ lacrosse

Apponequet 11, New Bedford 9 — Emilia Keane, Riley Levrault, Celia Hiller and Abby Bradley scored two goals apiece to give the Lakers (13-5) a nonleague win.

Cape Cod Academy 20, Martha’s Vineyard 8 — Ella Bartolomei (9 goals, 3 assist) paced the Seahawks (15-3) to a Cape & Islands win against the Vineyarders.

Needham 10, Duxbury 6 — Lily Schmalz (3 goals) paced the No. 20 Rockets (12-7) to a nonleague win against the No. 15 Dragons.

Softball

Greater New Bedford 5, Whittier 0 — Madison Medeiros tossed a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts, leading the 16th-ranked Bears (22-2) to a State Vocational Large School championship victory in New Bedford. Lena Tsonis slugged two home runs and added three RBIs.

Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.